Formosa Oilseed Processing : The resolution of the Company Shareholders' Meeting to release the non-Competition prohibition to directors

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/23 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: independent director,Lu Xing-Hua independent director,Wang Shang-Ren independent director,Lien Ren-Lung 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: The similar or same business scope as the Company. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: During the terms of office as the director of the Company. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): When the execution of voting, the total voting rights of all presenting shareholders are 210,162,646 rights. The approval rights are 126,277,506, which is 60.08% of all voting rights. The proposal has been approved by the method of voting. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise:N/A 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None