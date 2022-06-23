Formosa Oilseed Processing : The resolution of the Company Shareholders' Meeting to release the non-Competition prohibition to directors
06/23/2022 | 06:45am EDT
Provided by: FORMOSA OILSEED PROCESSING CO,LTD
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/06/23
Time of announcement
18:32:24
Subject
The resolution of the Company Shareholders' Meeting
to release the non-Competition prohibition to directors
Date of events
2022/06/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/23
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
independent director,Lu Xing-Hua
independent director,Wang Shang-Ren
independent director,Lien Ren-Lung
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
The similar or same business scope as the Company.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During the terms of office as the director of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
When the execution of voting, the total voting rights of all presenting
shareholders are 210,162,646 rights. The approval rights are 126,277,506,
which is 60.08% of all voting rights.
The proposal has been approved by the method of voting.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Formosa Oilseed Processing Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 10:44:09 UTC.