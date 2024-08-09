2024 2Q Results
Aug. 2024
Agenda
- Financials
- Market Fundamental
3 Industry Outlook
4 Plant Operation
5 Expansion
2
Financial Status
(Unit: NTD Million)
Sales Breakdown By Segment
16.9%
2Q24 1Q24 QoQ 1H24 YoY
Revenues 170,616 171,197 -0.3% 341,813 -0.6%
6.2% 0.5%
76.4%
Refinery Olefin Utility Others
QoQ
Operating
1,169
3,208
-63.6%
4,377
-
Refinery 3.1%
Profit
Olefin 9.2 %
Net Income
2,723
5,024
-45.8%
7,747
137.2%
Utilities 14.6%
EPS
0.28
0.53
(0.25)
0.81
0.47
3
Market Fundamentals
Dubai Crude vs. Product Differentials
Source: Reuters, ICIS,IHS, company data
(US$/BBL)
50
Jet Fuel/Kero
Diesel
45
Gasoline
Naphtha-MOPJ
40
Fuel Oil
Base Oil 150N
35
30
25
20
15
10
5
0
-5
-10
-15
-20
-25
FPCC vs. Singapore complex margin
(US$/BBL)
25
FPCC Export Raw Material Margin
Singapore Complex Margin
20
2Q $6.5
15
10
5
0
FPCC's Olefin Spread
(US$/KT)
900
Ethylene Propylene Butadiene
800
700
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
4
Industry Outlook - Refinery
2024/2025 Global Capacity Additions
Unit: KB/D
Source: IEA, PIRA, company research
Europe &
Russia
-257
Asia 975
Middle
East
Americas429
365
Africa
90
China
Japan
-220
740
others
India 225 230
(KB/D)
2024
2025
Capacity additions
815
787
Oil Demand Growth
970
980
5
Industry Outlook -Olefin
2024/2025 Global Ethylene Capacity Additions
Asia Capacity Additions
Source: CMA
(KTA)
(KTA)
7,000
5,844
5,820
6,000
5,000
1,000
400
4,000
3,000
4,844
5,420
2,000
1,000
0
2024
2025
6,000
4,844
5,420
5,000
504
598
4,000
1,000
3,000
4,916
2,000
3,246
1,000
0
2024
2025
China
Vietnam
India
Indonesia
Asia
Americas
Middle East
6
Utilization Rate
Plant Operation
110%
100%
89%
90%
82%
81%
78%
76%
80%
75%
67%
70%
63%
57%
55%
57%
60%
53%
50%
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Schedule Maintenance
Refinery
Olefins
2024 1H
2024 2H
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
CDU #1 (180K bpd)
CDU #2 (180K bpd)
CDU #3 (180K bpd)
RDS #1 (80.5K bpd)
RDS #2 (80.5K bpd)
RCC #1 (84K bpd)
RCC #2 (84K bpd)
Base Oil (14 k bpd)
Olefin #1 (0.7mta)
Olefin #2 (1.035mta)
Olefin #3 (1.2mta)
planned
7
Thank you
8
