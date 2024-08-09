2024 2Q Results

Aug. 2024

Agenda

  1. Financials
  2. Market Fundamental

3 Industry Outlook

4 Plant Operation

5 Expansion

2

Financial Status

(Unit: NTD Million)

Sales Breakdown By Segment

16.9%

2Q24 1Q24 QoQ 1H24 YoY

Revenues 170,616 171,197 -0.3% 341,813 -0.6%

6.2% 0.5%

76.4%

Refinery Olefin Utility Others

QoQ

Operating

1,169

3,208

-63.6%

4,377

-

Refinery 3.1%

Profit

Olefin 9.2 %

Net Income

2,723

5,024

-45.8%

7,747

137.2%

Utilities 14.6%

EPS

0.28

0.53

(0.25)

0.81

0.47

3

Market Fundamentals

Dubai Crude vs. Product Differentials

Source: Reuters, ICIS,IHS, company data

(US$/BBL)

50

Jet Fuel/Kero

Diesel

45

Gasoline

Naphtha-MOPJ

40

Fuel Oil

Base Oil 150N

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

-5

-10

-15

-20

-25

FPCC vs. Singapore complex margin

(US$/BBL)

25

FPCC Export Raw Material Margin

Singapore Complex Margin

20

2Q $6.5

15

10

5

0

FPCC's Olefin Spread

(US$/KT)

900

Ethylene Propylene Butadiene

800

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

4

Industry Outlook - Refinery

2024/2025 Global Capacity Additions

Unit: KB/D

Source: IEA, PIRA, company research

Europe &

Russia

-257

Asia 975

Middle

East

Americas429

365

Africa

90

China

Japan

-220

740

others

India 225 230

(KB/D)

2024

2025

Capacity additions

815

787

Oil Demand Growth

970

980

5

Industry Outlook -Olefin

2024/2025 Global Ethylene Capacity Additions

Asia Capacity Additions

Source: CMA

(KTA)

(KTA)

7,000

5,844

5,820

6,000

5,000

1,000

400

4,000

3,000

4,844

5,420

2,000

1,000

0

2024

2025

6,000

4,844

5,420

5,000

504

598

4,000

1,000

3,000

4,916

2,000

3,246

1,000

0

2024

2025

China

Vietnam

India

Indonesia

Asia

Americas

Middle East

6

Utilization Rate

Plant Operation

110%

100%

89%

90%

82%

81%

78%

76%

80%

75%

67%

70%

63%

57%

55%

57%

60%

53%

50%

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

Schedule Maintenance

Refinery

Olefins

2024 1H

2024 2H

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

CDU #1 (180K bpd)

CDU #2 (180K bpd)

CDU #3 (180K bpd)

RDS #1 (80.5K bpd)

RDS #2 (80.5K bpd)

RCC #1 (84K bpd)

RCC #2 (84K bpd)

Base Oil (14 k bpd)

Olefin #1 (0.7mta)

Olefin #2 (1.035mta)

Olefin #3 (1.2mta)

planned

7

Disclaim er

This document has been prepared by Formosa Petrochemical Corporation ("FPCC" or the "Company") solely for meetings with potential investors

The information contained in this document has not been independently verified. No representation or warranty express or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of such information or opinions contained herein. None of the Company nor any of its respective affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document

This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the Company and neither any part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. Any decision to purchase securities in the offering should be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the Offering Circular

included in this document contain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company. The Company has generally identified forward-looking statements by the use of terms such as "may", "might", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe" or similar words or phrases. The Company bases these statements and financial information on its beliefs as well as its assumptions made using information currently available to it. Because these statements and financial information reflect the Company's current views concerning future events, these statements and financial information necessarily involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual future performance could differ materially from these forward-looking statements and financial information. The Company does not undertake to release the results of any revisions of forward-looking statements and financial information to reflect future events or circumstances. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements

No part of this document may be distributed, reproduced or transmitted to any third party

Thank you

8

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Formosa Petrochemical Corporation published this content on 09 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2024 02:44:01 UTC.