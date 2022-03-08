Formosa Petrochemical : Announcement of FPCC's consolidated financial report in 2021 approved by the Board of Directors

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/03/08 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/08 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):620,062,326 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):65,779,849 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):55,177,385 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):60,484,975 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):49,363,882 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):49,401,403 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):5.19 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):458,757,108 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):96,990,020 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):357,414,468 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None