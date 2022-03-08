Log in
    6505   TW0006505001

FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION

(6505)
  Report
Formosa Petrochemical : Announement of Board of Directors approved for the amount of loaning funds in Q2 2022, exceeding 2% of net worth on the latest financial statements

03/08/2022 | 03:41am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Formosa Petrochemical Corp
SEQ_NO 8 Date of announcement 2022/03/08 Time of announcement 16:36:08
Subject 
 Announement of Board of Directors approved for
the amount of loaning funds in Q2 2022, exceeding
2% of net worth on the latest financial statements
Date of events 2022/03/08 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/08
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
I
(1)Funding recipient name: Formosa Plastics Corporation
(2)relationship with lender:
The company investing in FPCC used for equity method
(3)lending limit (thousand NTD): 89,353,617
(4)starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD): 1,500,000
(5)new loan (thousand NTD): 4,500,000
(6)is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of
directors to allocate: Not
(7)outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:
6,000,000
(8)reason for new loan (thousand NTD): For operation
II
(1)Funding recipient name: Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
(2)relationship with lender:
The company investing in FPCC used for equity method
(3)lending limit (thousand NTD): 89,353,617
(4)starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD): 1,500,000
(5)new loan (thousand NTD): 4,500,000
(6)is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of
directors to allocate: Not
(7)outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:
6,000,000
(8)reason for new loan (thousand NTD): For operation
III
(1)Funding recipient name: Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation
(2)relationship with lender:
The company investing in FPCC used for equity method
(3)lending limit (thousand NTD): 89,353,617
(4)starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD): 1,500,000
(5)new loan (thousand NTD): 4,500,000
(6)is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of
directors to allocate: Not
(7)outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:
6,000,000
(8)reason for new loan (thousand NTD): For operation
IV
(1)Funding recipient name: Formosa Plastics Marine Corporation
(2)relationship with lender: None
(3)lending limit (thousand NTD): 71,482,894
(4)starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD): 2,579,695
(5)new loan (thousand NTD): 170,000
(6)is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of
directors to allocate: Not
(7)outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:
2,749,695
(8)reason for new loan (thousand NTD): For operation
V
(1)Funding recipient name: Formosa Group Ocean Marine Investment Corporation
(2)relationship with lender: FPCC holds 19% shares of the company
(3)lending limit (thousand NTD): 71,482,894
(4)starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD): 1,303,695
(5)new loan (thousand NTD): 300,000
(6)is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of
directors to allocate: Not
(7)outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:
1,603,695
(8)reason for new loan (thousand NTD): For operation
VI
(1)Funding recipient name: Formosa Heavy Industries Corporation
(2)relationship with lender:
The company that hold by the company investing in FPCC used for equity method
(3)lending limit (thousand NTD): 89,353,617
(4)starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD): 4,788,000
(5)new loan (thousand NTD): 5,100,000
(6)is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of
directors to allocate: Not
(7)outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:
9,888,000
(8)reason for new loan (thousand NTD): For operation
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD): None
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
Capital: 233,962,992
Accumulated profit: 286,740,872
5.Method of calculation of interest: Daily Interest
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:
The term is one year and the borrowers may repay at any time.
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD): 32,991,390
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence: 9.23%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
Others
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Sources of funds: Self-owned funding
Info of Recipient Comany's Capital, Accumulated profit/loss (thousand NTD):
Formosa Plastics Corporation: 63,657,408 / 90,328,172
Nan Ya Plastics Corporation: 79,308,216 / 77,843,014
Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation: 58,611,863 / 69,162,306
Formosa Plastics Marine Corporation: 8,570,223 / 20,122,323
Formosa Group Ocean Marine Investment Corporation: 3,866,898 / 29,122,404
Formosa Heavy Industries Corporation: 19,948,384 / 162,653

Disclaimer

Formosa Petrochemical Corporation published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 08:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
