Formosa Petrochemical : Announement of Board of Directors approved for the amount of loaning funds in Q2 2022, exceeding 2% of net worth on the latest financial statements

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/08 2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit (thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan (thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD): I (1)Funding recipient name: Formosa Plastics Corporation (2)relationship with lender: The company investing in FPCC used for equity method (3)lending limit (thousand NTD): 89,353,617 (4)starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD): 1,500,000 (5)new loan (thousand NTD): 4,500,000 (6)is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate: Not (7)outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence: 6,000,000 (8)reason for new loan (thousand NTD): For operation II (1)Funding recipient name: Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (2)relationship with lender: The company investing in FPCC used for equity method (3)lending limit (thousand NTD): 89,353,617 (4)starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD): 1,500,000 (5)new loan (thousand NTD): 4,500,000 (6)is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate: Not (7)outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence: 6,000,000 (8)reason for new loan (thousand NTD): For operation III (1)Funding recipient name: Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation (2)relationship with lender: The company investing in FPCC used for equity method (3)lending limit (thousand NTD): 89,353,617 (4)starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD): 1,500,000 (5)new loan (thousand NTD): 4,500,000 (6)is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate: Not (7)outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence: 6,000,000 (8)reason for new loan (thousand NTD): For operation IV (1)Funding recipient name: Formosa Plastics Marine Corporation (2)relationship with lender: None (3)lending limit (thousand NTD): 71,482,894 (4)starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD): 2,579,695 (5)new loan (thousand NTD): 170,000 (6)is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate: Not (7)outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence: 2,749,695 (8)reason for new loan (thousand NTD): For operation V (1)Funding recipient name: Formosa Group Ocean Marine Investment Corporation (2)relationship with lender: FPCC holds 19% shares of the company (3)lending limit (thousand NTD): 71,482,894 (4)starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD): 1,303,695 (5)new loan (thousand NTD): 300,000 (6)is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate: Not (7)outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence: 1,603,695 (8)reason for new loan (thousand NTD): For operation VI (1)Funding recipient name: Formosa Heavy Industries Corporation (2)relationship with lender: The company that hold by the company investing in FPCC used for equity method (3)lending limit (thousand NTD): 89,353,617 (4)starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD): 4,788,000 (5)new loan (thousand NTD): 5,100,000 (6)is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate: Not (7)outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence: 9,888,000 (8)reason for new loan (thousand NTD): For operation 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value (thousand NTD): None 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital (thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): Capital: 233,962,992 Accumulated profit: 286,740,872 5.Method of calculation of interest: Daily Interest 6.For repayment, the condition and the date: The term is one year and the borrowers may repay at any time. 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD): 32,991,390 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence: 9.23% 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others: Others 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: Sources of funds: Self-owned funding Info of Recipient Comany's Capital, Accumulated profit/loss (thousand NTD): Formosa Plastics Corporation: 63,657,408 / 90,328,172 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation: 79,308,216 / 77,843,014 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation: 58,611,863 / 69,162,306 Formosa Plastics Marine Corporation: 8,570,223 / 20,122,323 Formosa Group Ocean Marine Investment Corporation: 3,866,898 / 29,122,404 Formosa Heavy Industries Corporation: 19,948,384 / 162,653