Formosa Petrochemical : FPCC Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/08 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/31 3.Shareholders meeting location: Sunworld Dynasty Hotel: No.100 Dun Hua North Road, Taipei, Taiwan. 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting): visual communication assisted shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: a.2021 Business Report b.Audit Committee's Review Report on the 2021 Financial Statements c.Distribution of 2021 Employees Compensation 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: a.To approve the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements as required by the Company Act. b.To approve the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits as required by the Company Act. 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: a.Amendment of Articles of Incorporation of the Company. b.Amendment of Procedure of Acquisition or Disposal of Assets of the Company. 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/02 12.Book closure ending date:2022/05/31 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: According to No.172-1 of Company Act, shareholders could submit proposals from 2022/03/28 to 2022/04/06.