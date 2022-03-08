Formosa Petrochemical : FPCC Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
03/08/2022 | 03:41am EST
Provided by: Formosa Petrochemical Corp
Date of announcement
2022/03/08
Time of announcement
16:32:32
Subject
FPCC Board of Directors approved the convening of
the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/03/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/08
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/31
3.Shareholders meeting location:
Sunworld Dynasty Hotel: No.100 Dun Hua North Road, Taipei, Taiwan.
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):
visual communication assisted shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
a.2021 Business Report
b.Audit Committee's Review Report on the 2021 Financial Statements
c.Distribution of 2021 Employees Compensation
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
a.To approve the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
as required by the Company Act.
b.To approve the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits
as required by the Company Act.
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
a.Amendment of Articles of Incorporation of the Company.
b.Amendment of Procedure of Acquisition or Disposal of Assets
of the Company.
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/02
12.Book closure ending date:2022/05/31
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
According to No.172-1 of Company Act, shareholders could submit proposals
from 2022/03/28 to 2022/04/06.
