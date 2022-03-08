Log in
    6505   TW0006505001

FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION

(6505)
  Report
Formosa Petrochemical : FPCC Board of Directors proposed dividend distribution

03/08/2022 | 03:41am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Formosa Petrochemical Corp
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/08 Time of announcement 16:34:54
Subject 
 FPCC Board of Directors proposed dividend distribution
Date of events 2022/03/08 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/08
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:Year 2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):3.8
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):Nil.
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):36,198,646,678
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):Nil.
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):Nil.
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):Nil.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10 per share

Disclaimer

Formosa Petrochemical Corporation published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 08:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
