Formosa Petrochemical : November 2021 Formosa Petrochemical Corp. (FPCC) Consolidated Operating Revenue Report

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/06 2.Company name:Formosa Petrochemical Corp.(FPCC) 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:November 2021 Formosa Petrochemical Corp. (FPCC) Consolidated Operating Revenue Report 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: 1.November 2021 v. October 2021 Consolidated Operating Revenue Comparison: Operating revenue for November 2021 was NT$59.4 billion compared with NT$60.5 billion for October 2021, a decrease of 1.8% totaled NT$1.1 billion. In addition, there was a decrease of NT$1.9 billion in sales volume and an increase of NT$823 million in sales price therefrom. a.Operating revenue for refining business has decreased by 3.4% compared to October 2021. Volume: The refining throughput for November 2021 was 390 thousand barrels per day, an increase of 2 thousand barrels per day compared to October 2021. However, the total sales volume for November 2021 was 13,268 thousand barrels, a decrease of 871 thousand barrels compared to October 2021 due to the sailing schedule. Price: Although Dubai crude oil price has fallen US$1.3 per barrel, the average petroleum sales price in November 2021 was US$91.6 per barrel, an increase of US$1.5 per barrel compared to October 2021 due to the pricing period. b.Operating revenue for naphtha cracking business has decreased by 1.6% compared to October 2021. Volume: The utilization rate in November 2021 was 101%, which was higher than 100% in October. The total sales volume was 707 thousand tons in November 2021, a decrease of 16 thousand tons compared to October 2021 as the weaker downstream demand. Price: The sales price of ethylene has risen US$9 per ton in November 2021 as the rising price of naphtha. The sales price of propylene has fallen US$16 per ton due to the weaker downstream demand. The sales price of butadiene has risen US$9 per ton due to the demand recovery. The average olefins sales price has risen US$7 per ton compared to October 2021. 2.November 2021 v. November 2020 Consolidated Operating Revenue Comparison: Operating revenue for November 2021 was NT$59.4 billion compared with NT$33.7 billion for November 2020, an increase of 76.3% totaled NT$25.7 billion. In addition, there was an increase of NT$3.5 billion in sales volume and an increase of NT$22.2 billion in sales price therefrom. a.Operating revenue for refining business has increased by 94.9% compared to November 2020. Volume: The refining throughput for November 2021 was 390 thousand barrels per day, an increase of 27 thousand barrels per day compared to November 2020. The total sales volume for November 2021 was 13,268 thousand barrels, an increase of 1,846 thousand barrels compared to November 2020. Price: The average petroleum sales price in November 2021 was US$91.6 per barrel, an increase of US$42.5 per barrel compared to November 2020, as a result of the rising Dubai crude oil price and product spread. b.Operating revenue for naphtha cracking business has increased by 54.8% compared to November 2020. Volume: The utilization rate in November 2021 was 101%, which was the same in November 2020. The total sales volume was 707 thousand tons in November 2021, an increase of 11 thousand tons compared to November 2020. Price: The average olefins sales price has risen US$328 per ton compared to November 2020; ethylene price +US$389 per ton, propylene price +US$320 per ton, butadiene -US$326 per ton, and pyrolysis gasoline +US$407 per ton therefrom.