    6505   TW0006505001

FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION

(6505)
Formosa Petrochemical : Taiwan's Formosa issues rare U.S. crude purchase tender - sources

08/11/2021
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp has joined other Asian refiners in seeking U.S. oil supplies by issuing a rare tender to buy sour crude from the United States, four industry sources said on Wednesday.

The Taiwanese refiner last imported U.S. crude three years ago.

Formosa's tender comes as the arbitrage window for U.S. crude exports to Asia opened briefly last week, the sources said. South Korean and Indian refiners have bought sour crude grades such as Mars for delivery in October and November, they said.

"Mars seems cheap last week," one of the sources said.

Formosa sought 1 million barrels of U.S. sour crude for delivery between Oct. 20 and Nov. 20, the sources said.

The company did not award the tender in the end as offers were too expensive, they said.

The reopening of the arbitrage, which had been tightly shut for the past two months, has added downward pressure on prices of competing grades from the Middle East, the sources said.

For example, Iraqi Basra crude loading in August remained unsold and their spot differentials have flipped into discounts, they said.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Michael Perry and Jason Neely)

By Florence Tan


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 566 B 20 318 M 20 318 M
Net income 2021 47 427 M 1 703 M 1 703 M
Net cash 2021 72 912 M 2 618 M 2 618 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 3,79%
Capitalization 919 B 32 990 M 33 006 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 6 189
Free-Float 12,4%
Managers and Directors
Ming Tsao General Manager & Director
Chien Tang Tsai Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Pao Lang Chen Chairman
Yu Cheng Independent Director
Chang-Pang Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION-3.31%32 990
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION41.15%242 160
CHEVRON CORPORATION20.88%193 875
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD4.63%177 307
BP PLC21.23%85 524
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION3.17%70 742