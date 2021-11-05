Log in
October 2021 Formosa Petrochemical Corp. (FPCC) Consolidated Operating Revenue Report

11/05/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Formosa Petrochemical Corp
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/05 Time of announcement 13:35:07
Subject 
 October 2021 Formosa Petrochemical Corp. (FPCC)
Consolidated Operating Revenue Report
Date of events 2021/11/05 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/05
2.Company name:Formosa Petrochemical Corp.(FPCC)
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:October 2021 Formosa Petrochemical Corp. (FPCC)
Consolidated Operating Revenue Report
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
1.October 2021 v. September 2021 Consolidated Operating Revenue Comparison:
Operating revenue for October 2021 was NT$60.5 billion compared with NT$56.7
billion for September 2021, an increase of 6.7% totaled NT$3.8 billion.
There was a decrease of NT$747 million in sales volume and an increase of
NT$4.5 billion in sales price therefrom.
a.Operating revenue for refining business has increased by 4.1% compared to
  September 2021.
  Volume:
  The refining throughput for October 2021 was 388 thousand barrels per day,
  a decrease of 63 thousand barrels per day compared to September 2021. The
  total sales volume for October 2021 was 14,139 thousand barrels, a decrease
  of 1,185 thousand barrels compared to September 2021.
  Price:
  The average petroleum sales price in October 2021 was US$90.0 per barrel,
  an increase of US$9.1 per barrel compared to September 2021 as Dubai crude
  oil price has risen US$9.0 per barrel.
b.Operating revenue for naphtha cracking business has increased by 10.8%
  compared to September 2021.
  Volume:
  The utilization rate in October 2021 was 100%, which was the same as in
  September 2021. The total sales volume was 723 thousand tons in October
  2021, an increase of 29 thousand tons compared to September 2021.
  Price:
  The sales price of ethylene and propylene has risen US$87 and US$46 per ton
  respectively in October 2021 owing to the rising prices of naphtha and
  downstream products. The sales price of butadiene has fallen US$334 per ton
  owing to the weaker downstream demand. The average olefins sales price has
  risen US$38 per ton compared to September 2021.
2.October 2021 v. October 2020 Consolidated Operating Revenue Comparison:
Operating revenue for October 2021 was NT$60.5 billion compared with NT$29.6
billion for October 2020, an increase of 104.1% totaled NT$30.9 billion.
There was an increase of NT$7.8 billion in sales volume and an increase of
NT$23.1 billion in sales price therefrom.
a.Operating revenue for refining business has increased by 149.3% compared to
  October 2020.
  Volume:
  The refining throughput for October 2021 was 388 thousand barrels per day,
  an increase of 162 thousand barrels per day compared to October 2020. The
  total sales volume for October 2021 was 14,139 thousand barrels, an
  increase of 5,209 thousand barrels compared to October 2020.
  Price:
  The average petroleum sales price in October 2021 was US$90.0 per barrel,
  an increase of US$40.6 per barrel compared to October 2020 as Dubai crude
  oil price has risen US$40.9 per barrel.
b.Operating revenue for naphtha cracking business has increased by 74.5%
  compared to October 2020.
  Volume:
  The utilization rate in October 2021 was 100%, which was lower than 101% in
  October 2020. The total sales volume was 723 thousand tons in October 2021,
  an increase of 82 thousand tons compared to October 2020 owing to inventory
  scheduling.
  Price:
  The average olefins sales price has risen US$337 per ton compared to
  October 2020; ethylene price +US$379 per ton, propylene price +US$331 per
  ton, butadiene -US$59 per ton, and pyrolysis gasoline +US$395 per ton
  therefrom.

Disclaimer

Formosa Petrochemical Corporation published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 06:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
