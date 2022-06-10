Oversupply, weak China demand depress Asia naphtha margins to 2008 lows

NEW DELHI, June 10 (Reuters) - An oversupply of naphtha at a
time of poor demand has squeezed the product's Asian margins to
their weakest levels since the 2008 global financial crisis,
traders and analysts said.
Since naphtha is used for petrochemicals that go into a wide
variety of consumer goods, the current weakness of its market
points to soft economies.
As Asian refiners boost output of more lucrative products -
gasoline and diesel - to overcome global shortages, they are
pumping out more naphtha.
Meanwhile, petrochemical demand from Chinese manufacturers
remains low as their production recovers from heavily suppressed
levels of April and May, when much of the country was under
severe COVID-19 restrictions.
China is the world's largest petrochemical consumer.
Its economic slowdown has hurt margins of cracker operators,
so some in Asia and Europe have cut production - and their
demand for naphtha - by extending maintenance shutdowns.
In any case, many are temporarily replacing naphtha with
liquefied petroleum gas, because, as usual, its price has become
relatively competitive with the approach of the
northern-hemisphere summer.
"Margins weakened after polymer consumption in China dropped
due to the COVID-19 lockdown," said KY Lin, spokesman of Formosa
Petrochemical Corp, a key fuel exporter in Asia and
also the region's largest naphtha importer.
Several naphtha crackers had cut runs to as low as 80%
because of poor margins, he added.
Asian naphtha margins <NAF-SIN-CRK> traded at a steep
discount of $84.23 per tonne to Brent crude on Thursday, the
greatest discount since November 2008, according to data on
Refinitiv Eikon. Margins have shed more than 201% since the
beginning of May, when they were positive.
Demand for petrochemicals is an economic indicator because
the materials are used so widely, especially in plastics, paint,
automobiles and furniture.
In Northeast Asia, strong naphtha supply is coming not only
from the region's own refiners. Shipments arriving from the
Middle East and India also pushing down the price, Formosa's Lin
said.
Asia received 3.5 million to 3.6 million tonnes of naphtha
from the Middle East in May, the most so far in 2022 and 28%
more than a year earlier, according to Refinitiv Oil research
data.
Naphtha exports from India in May were 570,000 tonnes, up
20% on a year before.
A South Korea-based naphtha trader said most refiners in the
region had ramped up output to almost 100% due to strength in
gasoline and gasoil cracks. Refineries typically have 10-15% of
their output as naphtha, versus 30% for top-earner diesel.
Excess naphtha usually goes into the pool of fuels used in
gasoline blending. But only so much can be used in that way,
because it has low octane content and must be supplemented with
expensive gasoline blendstocks, analysts at energy consultancy
FGE said in a note.
(Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Florence Tan and Bradley
Perrett)