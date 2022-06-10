Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Formosa Petrochemical Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6505   TW0006505001

FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION

(6505)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
97.00 TWD   +0.94%
05:15aOversupply, weak China demand depress Asia naphtha margins to 2008 lows
RE
06/03Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Receives Russian Oil products
MT
06/01FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL : Announcement of the acquisition of other fixed assets
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oversupply, weak China demand depress Asia naphtha margins to 2008 lows

06/10/2022 | 05:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI, June 10 (Reuters) - An oversupply of naphtha at a time of poor demand has squeezed the product's Asian margins to their weakest levels since the 2008 global financial crisis, traders and analysts said.

Since naphtha is used for petrochemicals that go into a wide variety of consumer goods, the current weakness of its market points to soft economies.

As Asian refiners boost output of more lucrative products - gasoline and diesel - to overcome global shortages, they are pumping out more naphtha.

Meanwhile, petrochemical demand from Chinese manufacturers remains low as their production recovers from heavily suppressed levels of April and May, when much of the country was under severe COVID-19 restrictions.

China is the world's largest petrochemical consumer.

Its economic slowdown has hurt margins of cracker operators, so some in Asia and Europe have cut production - and their demand for naphtha - by extending maintenance shutdowns.

In any case, many are temporarily replacing naphtha with liquefied petroleum gas, because, as usual, its price has become relatively competitive with the approach of the northern-hemisphere summer.

"Margins weakened after polymer consumption in China dropped due to the COVID-19 lockdown," said KY Lin, spokesman of Formosa Petrochemical Corp, a key fuel exporter in Asia and also the region's largest naphtha importer.

Several naphtha crackers had cut runs to as low as 80% because of poor margins, he added.

Asian naphtha margins <NAF-SIN-CRK> traded at a steep discount of $84.23 per tonne to Brent crude on Thursday, the greatest discount since November 2008, according to data on Refinitiv Eikon. Margins have shed more than 201% since the beginning of May, when they were positive.

Demand for petrochemicals is an economic indicator because the materials are used so widely, especially in plastics, paint, automobiles and furniture.

In Northeast Asia, strong naphtha supply is coming not only from the region's own refiners. Shipments arriving from the Middle East and India also pushing down the price, Formosa's Lin said.

Asia received 3.5 million to 3.6 million tonnes of naphtha from the Middle East in May, the most so far in 2022 and 28% more than a year earlier, according to Refinitiv Oil research data.

Naphtha exports from India in May were 570,000 tonnes, up 20% on a year before.

A South Korea-based naphtha trader said most refiners in the region had ramped up output to almost 100% due to strength in gasoline and gasoil cracks. Refineries typically have 10-15% of their output as naphtha, versus 30% for top-earner diesel.

Excess naphtha usually goes into the pool of fuels used in gasoline blending. But only so much can be used in that way, because it has low octane content and must be supplemented with expensive gasoline blendstocks, analysts at energy consultancy FGE said in a note.

(Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Florence Tan and Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION 0.94% 97 End-of-day quote.1.15%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.48% 123.28 Delayed Quote.58.84%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.09% 1032.27 Real-time Quote.57.50%
S&P GSCI GAS OIL INDEX -0.74% 1182.6 Real-time Quote.88.60%
WTI 0.41% 121.675 Delayed Quote.58.54%
All news about FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION
05:15aOversupply, weak China demand depress Asia naphtha margins to 2008 lows
RE
06/03Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Receives Russian Oil products
MT
06/01FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL : Announcement of the acquisition of other fixed assets
PU
05/31FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL : Announcement of the record date for dividend distribution
PU
05/31FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL : Major resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/06Formosa Petrochemical Corporation Reports Consolidated Revenue Results for the Period E..
CI
05/05Formosa Petrochemical Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
05/05Formosa Petrochemical Corporation Announces Establishment of the Sustainable Developmen..
CI
04/28Asia oil refiners rake in record profits on tight global supplies
RE
04/28Asia oil refiners rake in record profits on tight global supplies
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 783 B 26 535 M 26 535 M
Net income 2022 51 260 M 1 737 M 1 737 M
Net cash 2022 88 938 M 3 014 M 3 014 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 4,05%
Capitalization 924 B 31 226 M 31 316 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 6 189
Free-Float 12,4%
Chart FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Formosa Petrochemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 97,00 TWD
Average target price 105,38 TWD
Spread / Average Target 8,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Tsao General Manager & Director
Chien Tang Tsai Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Pao Lang Chen Chairman
Yu Cheng Independent Director
Chang-Pang Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION1.15%31 026
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION67.23%440 659
CHEVRON CORPORATION51.27%355 887
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD15.03%222 883
BP PLC35.96%108 790
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION4.96%76 871