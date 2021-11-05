Log in
Announcement of FPC consolidated results in October 2021

11/05/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Formosa Plastics Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/05 Time of announcement 13:36:02
Subject 
 Announcement of FPC consolidated results
in October 2021
Date of events 2021/11/05 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/05
2.Company name:Formosa Plastics Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence: Announcement of FPC consolidated results
in October 2021
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
1. Compared consolidated sales in October and September 2021:
The consolidated sales of NTD 24.68bn in October 2021 increased by
NTD 3.25bn and was up 15.2% from September 2021. The sales price and
volume were both raised, and the reasons were as follows:
(1). The sales spread of volume increased by NTD 1.68bn.
The sales volume of PVC, caustic soda, PE, SAP and ECH in October 2021
increased 81,000 MT from September 2021, and sales increased NTD 1.81bn,
given (1) the higher operating rate due to only 2 plants in turnaround in
October compared to 4 plants in September, and (2) increased demand as
smoother Covid-19 situation in India and Southeast Asia.
(2). The sales spread of price increased by NTD 1.56bn.
The price of PVC, EVA, AE and ECH in October 2021 was up from September
2021, and sales increased NTD 1.23bn, given the price of petrochemical
products increased because the declined production or shutdown from peers
in China made supply decrease.
2. Compared consolidated sales in October 2021 and October 2020:
The consolidated sales of NTD 24.68bn in October 2021 increased by
NTD 7.97bn and was up 47.7% from October 2020 mainly due to the increased
sales spread of price. The reasons were as follows:
The price of each products in October 2021 was up from October 2020, given
the supply decreased due to (1) attack of hurricane and ice storm in the
USA, (2) the frequently unplanned shutdown from global peers, and (3) the
declined production or shutdown from peers in China, and also the average
contract prices of Dubai crude oil, ethylene and propylene in October 2021
up 100%, 50% and 41% respectively from October 2020.

Disclaimer

Formosa Plastics Corporation published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 06:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
