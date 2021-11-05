Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/05 2.Company name:Formosa Plastics Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: Announcement of FPC consolidated results in October 2021 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: 1. Compared consolidated sales in October and September 2021: The consolidated sales of NTD 24.68bn in October 2021 increased by NTD 3.25bn and was up 15.2% from September 2021. The sales price and volume were both raised, and the reasons were as follows: (1). The sales spread of volume increased by NTD 1.68bn. The sales volume of PVC, caustic soda, PE, SAP and ECH in October 2021 increased 81,000 MT from September 2021, and sales increased NTD 1.81bn, given (1) the higher operating rate due to only 2 plants in turnaround in October compared to 4 plants in September, and (2) increased demand as smoother Covid-19 situation in India and Southeast Asia. (2). The sales spread of price increased by NTD 1.56bn. The price of PVC, EVA, AE and ECH in October 2021 was up from September 2021, and sales increased NTD 1.23bn, given the price of petrochemical products increased because the declined production or shutdown from peers in China made supply decrease. 2. Compared consolidated sales in October 2021 and October 2020: The consolidated sales of NTD 24.68bn in October 2021 increased by NTD 7.97bn and was up 47.7% from October 2020 mainly due to the increased sales spread of price. The reasons were as follows: The price of each products in October 2021 was up from October 2020, given the supply decreased due to (1) attack of hurricane and ice storm in the USA, (2) the frequently unplanned shutdown from global peers, and (3) the declined production or shutdown from peers in China, and also the average contract prices of Dubai crude oil, ethylene and propylene in October 2021 up 100%, 50% and 41% respectively from October 2020.