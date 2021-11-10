Announcement of FPC's consolidated financial report in Q3 2021 submitted to the board of directors

|
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2021/11/10
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:N/A
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):199,191,244
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):55,582,283
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):44,057,085
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):65,156,716
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):54,505,761
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):54,505,761
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):8.56
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):526,561,844
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):142,268,961
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):384,292,883
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None