Announcement of donating to Chang Gung University approved by the board of directors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/10 2.Reason for the donation:Subsidies to the operating expenses of the Formosa Plastics Group Museum 3.Total amount of the donation:NTD 3,780,948 4.Counterparty to the donation:Chang Gung University 5.Relationship with the Company:Some directors of the Company serve as directors of Chang Gung University 6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or qualified opinion:None 7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent director(s):None 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None