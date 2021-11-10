Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Formosa Plastics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1301   TW0001301000

FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION

(1301)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Announcement of donating to Chang Gung University approved by the board of directors

11/10/2021 | 03:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Formosa Plastics Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/11/10 Time of announcement 16:06:53
Subject 
 Announcement of donating to Chang Gung University
approved by the board of directors
Date of events 2021/11/10 To which item it meets paragraph 43
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/10
2.Reason for the donation:Subsidies to the operating expenses of the
Formosa Plastics Group Museum
3.Total amount of the donation:NTD 3,780,948
4.Counterparty to the donation:Chang Gung University
5.Relationship with the Company:Some directors of the Company serve as
directors of Chang Gung University
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or
qualified opinion:None
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s):None
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Formosa Plastics Corporation published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 08:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION
03:35aAnnouncement of FPC's consolidated financial report in Q3 2021 submitted to the board o..
PU
03:35aAnnouncement of donating to Chang Gung University approved by the board of directors
PU
11/05Announcement of FPC consolidated results in October 2021
PU
09/29IMPERIAL COLLEGE LONDON : Biodegradable plastics startup Polymateria secures $100 million ..
AQ
09/15FORMOSA PLASTICS : Texas company to pay nearly $3M for Clean Air Act violations
AQ
09/13FORMOSA PLASTICS : to pay nearly $3 mln to settle air pollution charges
RE
08/18ARMY : Full environmental review of $9.4B plastics complex
AQ
08/18FORMOSA PLASTICS : U.S. Army orders environmental review of Louisiana plastics project
RE
08/18FORMOSA PLASTICS : U.S. Army orders environmental review of Louisiana plastics project
RE
08/11Formosa Plastics Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 261 B 9 409 M 9 409 M
Net income 2021 69 308 M 2 498 M 2 498 M
Net Debt 2021 33 346 M 1 202 M 1 202 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 7,20%
Capitalization 684 B 24 619 M 24 660 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,75x
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Formosa Plastics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 107,50 TWD
Average target price 135,82 TWD
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chien Nan Lin Chairman & General Manager
Chen Hsiao Lei Chief Financial Officer
Chi-Lin Wei Independent Executive Director
Ching Chi Wu Independent Director
Yen-Shiang Shih Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION11.51%24 619
LG CHEM, LTD.-6.67%48 074
DOW INC.5.93%43 482
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.83.79%19 463
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-4.84%16 960
COVESTRO AG9.51%12 362