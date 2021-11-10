Announcement of donating to Chang Gung University approved by the board of directors
11/10/2021 | 03:35am EST
Provided by: Formosa Plastics Corporation
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2021/11/10
Time of announcement
16:06:53
Subject
Announcement of donating to Chang Gung University
approved by the board of directors
Date of events
2021/11/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 43
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/10
2.Reason for the donation:Subsidies to the operating expenses of the
Formosa Plastics Group Museum
3.Total amount of the donation:NTD 3,780,948
4.Counterparty to the donation:Chang Gung University
5.Relationship with the Company:Some directors of the Company serve as
directors of Chang Gung University
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or
qualified opinion:None
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s):None
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Formosa Plastics Corporation published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 08:34:02 UTC.