    1301   TW0001301000

FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION

(1301)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-14
88.10 TWD    0.00%
04:28pDespite court ruling, Formosa plans to build Louisiana plastics plant
RE
03:29pLouisiana judge tosses permits for $9.4B plastics complex
AQ
03:46aLouisiana judge cancels air permits for plastics plant
RE
Despite court ruling, Formosa plans to build Louisiana plastics plant

09/15/2022 | 04:28pm EDT
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Formosa Plastics Group still intends to build and operate a massive plastic and petrochemical plant proposed for Louisiana, the company said on Thursday, despite a judge's decision to revoke its state air permits.

FG LA, a unit of Formosa, said in a statement that it "intends to explore all legal options" and continue to pursue permitting of its proposed "Sunshine Project," a $9.4 billion industrial complex in Louisiana's St. James Parish, where local Black residents have waged a years' long battle to block construction on what they consider sacred land.

Baton Rouge District Judge Trudy White on Wednesday canceled Formosa's permit, ruling in favor of environmental and local community groups, who appealed the decision by Louisiana's Department of Environmental Quality to issue air permits to Formosa Plastics (1301.TW) because the company failed to demonstrate that its emissions would not "cause or contribute to" violations of the federal air standards.

FG spokesperson Janile Parks said it disagrees with the opinion.

"We believe the permits issued to FG by LDEQ are sound and the agency properly performed its duty to protect the environment in the issuance of those air permits," she said in a statement, adding that it intends to "construct and operate it to meet all state and federal standards."

Local campaigners like Sharon Lavigne, founder and president of RISE St. James, an organization that has fought the plant for years, said the decision shows that local communities - often comprised of marginalized minorities - cannot be ignored in decisions to build major industrial projects.

“The judge’s decision sends a message to polluters like Formosa that communities of color have a right to clean air, and we must not be sacrifice zones,” she said. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 259 B 8 297 M 8 297 M
Net income 2022 54 075 M 1 731 M 1 731 M
Net Debt 2022 50 569 M 1 619 M 1 619 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,40x
Yield 2022 7,43%
Capitalization 561 B 17 950 M 17 950 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 88,10 TWD
Average target price 117,90 TWD
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
Managers and Directors
Chien Nan Lin Chairman & General Manager
Chen Hsiao Lei Chief Financial Officer
Chi-Lin Wei Independent Executive Director
Ching Chi Wu Independent Director
Yen-Shiang Shih Independent Director
