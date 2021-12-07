Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Formosa Plastics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1301   TW0001301000

FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION

(1301)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Formosa Plastics : Announcement for the acquisition of machinery and equipment

12/07/2021 | 04:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Formosa Plastics Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/07 Time of announcement 16:48:14
Subject 
 Announcement for the acquisition of
machinery and equipment
Date of events 2021/12/07 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
machinery and equipment for operation
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/12/08~2021/12/07
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
A batch of machinery equipment;
total transaction amount:NTD 315,574,268 (Accumulated purchase orders
during the dates of the occurrence of the event)
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
(1)Formosa Heavy Industries (FHI) Corp.;
(2)Investee of 32.92% shareholding ratio
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
The lowest offering price after comparison and negotiation
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
The payment will be made according to the contract.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
(1)Refer to the market price and negotiate with the contractors
(2)The decision-making department: in accordance with company's
authorization levels
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:NA
11.Name of the professional appraiser:NA
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:NA
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
machinery and equipment for operation
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/10
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2021/11/10
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:No
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Formosa Plastics Corporation published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION
04:12aFORMOSA PLASTICS : Announcement for the acquisition of machinery and equipment
PU
12/06FORMOSA PLASTICS : FPC to attend institutional investor conference held by KGI Securities ..
PU
12/06FORMOSA PLASTICS : Announcement of FPC consolidated results in November 2021
PU
11/10Formosa Plastics Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Six Mon..
CI
11/10Announcement of FPC's consolidated financial report in Q3 2021 submitted to the board o..
PU
11/10Announcement of donating to Chang Gung University approved by the board of directors
PU
11/05Announcement of FPC consolidated results in October 2021
PU
11/05Formosa Plastics Corporation Reports Consolidated Sales Results for the Month of Octobe..
CI
09/29IMPERIAL COLLEGE LONDON : Biodegradable plastics startup Polymateria secures $100 million ..
AQ
09/15FORMOSA PLASTICS : Texas company to pay nearly $3M for Clean Air Act violations
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 267 B 9 635 M 9 635 M
Net income 2021 71 593 M 2 581 M 2 581 M
Net Debt 2021 33 346 M 1 202 M 1 202 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,63x
Yield 2021 7,59%
Capitalization 662 B 23 857 M 23 869 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,60x
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Formosa Plastics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 104,00 TWD
Average target price 134,64 TWD
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chien Nan Lin Chairman & General Manager
Chen Hsiao Lei Chief Financial Officer
Chi-Lin Wei Independent Executive Director
Ching Chi Wu Independent Director
Yen-Shiang Shih Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION7.88%23 857
LG CHEM, LTD.-12.99%44 725
DOW INC.-2.92%39 251
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.74.42%18 284
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-5.90%16 726
COVESTRO AG1.31%11 048