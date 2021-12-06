Formosa Plastics : Announcement of FPC consolidated results in November 2021

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/06 2.Company name:Formosa Plastics Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: Announcement of FPC consolidated results in November 2021 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: 1. Compared consolidated sales in November and October 2021: The consolidated sales of NTD 24.52bn in November 2021 which was almost equal to the sales in October 2021, and the reasons were as follows: (1). The sales spread of volume decreased by NTD 0.76bn. The sales volume of AN, PVC and caustic soda in November 2021 decreased 31,000 MT from October 2021, and sales decreased NTD 0.77bn, because congestion in European, American and offshore ports led to the part of AN, PVC and caustic soda orders delivery postponed to December. (2). The sales spread of price increased by NTD 0.6bn. The price of PVC, caustic soda and EVA in November 2021 was up from October 2021, and sales increased NTD 0.64bn, because the declined production or shutdown from peers in China affected by energy policy made supply decrease. 2. Compared consolidated sales in November 2021 and November 2020: The consolidated sales of NTD 24.52bn in November 2021 increased by NTD 6.31bn and was up 34.7% from November 2020 mainly due to the increased sales spread of price. The reasons were as follows: The price of each products in November 2021 was up 14~94% from November 2020, given (1) demand increased as Covid-19 pandemic situation became smoother, and (2) supply decreased due to the abnormal weather in the USA, the frequently unplanned shutdown from global peers, and the declined production or shutdown from peers in China affected by curtailment of energy policy.