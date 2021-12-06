Log in
Formosa Plastics : Announcement of FPC consolidated results in November 2021

12/06/2021 | 12:52am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Formosa Plastics Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/06 Time of announcement 13:33:20
Subject 
 Announcement of FPC consolidated results
in November 2021
Date of events 2021/12/06 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/06
2.Company name:Formosa Plastics Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence: Announcement of FPC consolidated results
in November 2021
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
1. Compared consolidated sales in November and October 2021:
The consolidated sales of NTD 24.52bn in November 2021 which was almost
equal to the sales in October 2021, and the reasons were as follows:
(1). The sales spread of volume decreased by NTD 0.76bn.
The sales volume of AN, PVC and caustic soda in November 2021 decreased
31,000 MT from October 2021, and sales decreased NTD 0.77bn, because
congestion in European, American and offshore ports led to the part
of AN, PVC and caustic soda orders delivery postponed to December.
(2). The sales spread of price increased by NTD 0.6bn.
The price of PVC, caustic soda and EVA in November 2021 was up from
October 2021, and sales increased NTD 0.64bn, because the declined
production or shutdown from peers in China affected by energy policy
made supply decrease.
2. Compared consolidated sales in November 2021 and November 2020:
The consolidated sales of NTD 24.52bn in November 2021 increased by
NTD 6.31bn and was up 34.7% from November 2020 mainly due to the
increased sales spread of price. The reasons were as follows:
The price of each products in November 2021 was up 14~94% from November
2020, given (1) demand increased as Covid-19 pandemic situation became
smoother, and (2) supply decreased due to the abnormal weather in the USA,
the frequently unplanned shutdown from global peers, and the declined
production or shutdown from peers in China affected by curtailment of
energy policy.

Disclaimer

Formosa Plastics Corporation published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 05:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
