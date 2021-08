Aug 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army on Wednesday ordered a full environmental review of a proposed Formosa Group plastics plant in St. James Parish, Louisiana.

The review will be conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, according to a memo posted on the Twitter feed of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works. (Reporting by Nichola Groom and Valerie Volcovici Editing by Chris Reese)