    1301   TW0001301000

FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION

(1301)
  Report
Formosa Plastics : to pay nearly $3 mln to settle air pollution charges

09/13/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. subsidiary of Formosa Plastics Corporation will pay $2.85 million to settle civil charges it violated federal air pollution laws after a series of fires and explosions at its petrochemical manufacturing plant in Texas injured some of its workers, the Justice Department said on Monday.

In its complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, the Justice Department said that during the fires at the company's Point Comfort, Texas, plant from May 2013 through October 2016, workers suffered serious injuries including second- and third-degree burns, as well as chlorine inhalation.

The Clean Air Act requires companies to identify potential hazards, maintain safe facilities and minimize the consequences of accidental releases. The measure was put into place by Congress following a 1984 release of methyl isocyanate in Bhopal https://www.reuters.com/article/us-india-bhopal-anniversary/victims-of-bhopal-gas-tragedy-say-pandemic-has-worsened-their-plight-idUSKBN28D2HN, India, which left more than 3,400 people dead and another 200,000 people injured.

"Formosa repeatedly failed to comply with the chemical accident prevention provisions of the Clean Air Act at the Point Comfort plant, repeatedly placing their workers, neighbors and the environment in danger,” said Todd Kim, the assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division, in a statement issued on Monday.

As part of the consent decree, which must be approved by a federal court, the company will be required to update its internal plans for responding to public and environmental risks and addressing worker safety.

It also must conduct a third-party audit of its risk management practices.

A company spokesperson could not immediately be reached.

This marks at least the second consent decree the company will be entering over pollution in recent years.

In 2019, the company settled a citizen suit over complaints about wastewater and stormwater discharge from the same plant in Point Comfort.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 268 B 9 684 M 9 684 M
Net income 2021 68 442 M 2 471 M 2 471 M
Net Debt 2021 32 328 M 1 167 M 1 167 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 6,51%
Capitalization 640 B 23 100 M 23 098 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,51x
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Formosa Plastics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 100,50 TWD
Average target price 125,45 TWD
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chien Nan Lin Chairman & General Manager
Chen Hsiao Lei Chief Financial Officer
Chi-Lin Wei Independent Executive Director
Ching Chi Wu Independent Director
Yen-Shiang Shih Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION4.25%22 833
LG CHEM, LTD.-9.34%46 764
DOW INC.8.85%44 738
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.93.21%21 038
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-2.24%17 363
COVESTRO AG16.36%13 421