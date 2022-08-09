Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Formosa Sumco Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3532   TW0003532008

FORMOSA SUMCO TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(3532)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
174.50 TWD   +0.58%
03:26aFORMOSA SUMCO TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of FST's consolidated financial report in Q2 2022 submitted to the board of directors
PU
08/05FORMOSA SUMCO TECHNOLOGY : To announce the appointment of Chef of Information Security Officer
PU
08/05Formosa Sumco Technology Corporation Announces the Appointment of Wei-Chuang Xiao as Chief Information Security Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Formosa Sumco Technology : Announcement of FST's consolidated financial report in Q2 2022 submitted to the board of directors

08/09/2022 | 03:26am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: FORMOSA SUMCO TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/09 Time of announcement 13:41:45
Subject 
 Announcement of FST's consolidated financial report
in Q2 2022 submitted to the board of directors
Date of events 2022/08/09 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/09
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/09
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):7,788,455
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):2,933,435
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,470,927
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):2,843,122
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):2,281,759
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):2,281,759
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):5.88
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):32,583,345
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):10,346,635
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):22,236,710
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Formosa Sumco Technology Corporation published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 687 M 556 M 556 M
Net income 2022 4 586 M 153 M 153 M
Net cash 2022 6 269 M 209 M 209 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 67 680 M 2 254 M 2 254 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,68x
EV / Sales 2023 3,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 16,4%
Chart FORMOSA SUMCO TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Formosa Sumco Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORMOSA SUMCO TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 174,50 TWD
Average target price 197,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takashi Fukushima General Manager & Director
Mitsuru Ichikawa Chief Financial Officer
Chien Nan Lin Chairman
Chih Kang Wang Independent Director
Norizaku Hatanaka Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORMOSA SUMCO TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-39.83%2 254
NVIDIA CORPORATION-35.44%475 487
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-16.75%445 631
BROADCOM INC.-17.13%222 681
QUALCOMM, INC.-19.17%168 686
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-2.21%168 396