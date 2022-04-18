Formosa Sumco Technology : Announcement of change in representative of institutional director

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/18 2.Name of legal person:SUMCO TECHXIV Corporation 3.Name of the previous position holder:Kazuo Hiramoto 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Executive Vice President of SUMCO Corporation 5.Name of the new position holder:Jiro Ryuta 6.Resume of the new position holder:Executive Vice President of SUMCO Corporation 7.Reason for the change:Change in representative of juristic person director. 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/07/28~2024/07/27 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/18 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA