    3532   TW0003532008

FORMOSA SUMCO TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(3532)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-14
228.00 TWD   -8.98%
06:14aFORMOSA SUMCO TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of change in representative of institutional director
PU
03/24FORMOSA SUMCO TECHNOLOGY : The FST's securities have reached the standards for announcement of attention to trading inf. Related inf. is announced to facilitate discernment by investors
PU
03/20FORMOSA SUMCO TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION(TWSE : 3532) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
Formosa Sumco Technology : Announcement of change in representative of institutional director

04/18/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FORMOSA SUMCO TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/18 Time of announcement 17:56:21
Subject 
 Announcement of change in representative of
institutional director
Date of events 2022/04/18 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/18
2.Name of legal person:SUMCO TECHXIV Corporation
3.Name of the previous position holder:Kazuo Hiramoto
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Executive Vice President of
SUMCO Corporation
5.Name of the new position holder:Jiro Ryuta
6.Resume of the new position holder:Executive Vice President of
SUMCO Corporation
7.Reason for the change:Change in representative of juristic person director.
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/07/28~2024/07/27
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/18
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Formosa Sumco Technology Corporation published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 10:13:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
