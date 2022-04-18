Formosa Sumco Technology : Announcement of change in representative of institutional director
04/18/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: FORMOSA SUMCO TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/18
Time of announcement
17:56:21
Subject
Announcement of change in representative of
institutional director
Date of events
2022/04/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/18
2.Name of legal person:SUMCO TECHXIV Corporation
3.Name of the previous position holder:Kazuo Hiramoto
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Executive Vice President of
SUMCO Corporation
5.Name of the new position holder:Jiro Ryuta
6.Resume of the new position holder:Executive Vice President of
SUMCO Corporation
7.Reason for the change:Change in representative of juristic person director.
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/07/28~2024/07/27
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/18
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Formosa Sumco Technology Corporation published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 10:13:15 UTC.