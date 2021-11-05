Log in
    1434   TW0001434009

FORMOSA TAFFETA CO., LTD.

(1434)
Announcement of the Company's consolidated financial report for the third quarter of 2021.

11/05/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FORMOSA TAFFETA CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/05 Time of announcement 13:38:44
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's consolidated
financial report for the third quarter of 2021.
Date of events 2021/11/05 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2021/11/05
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:NA
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):24,348,138
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):3,236,336
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,242,813
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):1,964,286
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):1,786,051
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,786,051
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.06
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):82,675,955
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):18,606,331
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):64,069,624
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 06:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FORMOSA TAFFETA CO., LTD.
02:02aAnnouncement of the Company's consolidated financial report for the third quarter of 20..
PU
07/02Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd. Proposes Cash Dividend, Payable on September 7, 2021
CI
05/06Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
03/11Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
01/07Yunlin County Government Fines Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd for Violating the Water Polluti..
CI
01/07Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd. Announces Yunlin County Government Orders the Suspension of t..
CI
2020China ups scrutiny of tech giants with draft anti-monopoly rules
RE
2020Norway fund excludes firms over human rights violation risk
RE
2020Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
2020Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 28 783 M 1 031 M 1 031 M
Net income 2020 2 096 M 75,1 M 75,1 M
Net Debt 2020 8 986 M 322 M 322 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
Yield 2020 3,22%
Capitalization 50 138 M 1 797 M 1 797 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,75x
EV / Sales 2020 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 7 538
Free-Float 44,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Min Chang Li General Manager & Director
Hung Ning Cheng Head-Finance & Head-Corporate Governance
Wen Yuan Wang Chairman
Fang Jung Liu Manager-Research & Development Centre
Chia Chi Kuo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORMOSA TAFFETA CO., LTD.-4.03%1 797
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.1.94%3 429
TEIJIN LIMITED-20.00%2 575
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION357.72%2 545
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED193.51%2 279
HYOSUNG TNC CORPORATION186.73%2 062