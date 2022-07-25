Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    1434   TW0001434009

FORMOSA TAFFETA CO., LTD.

(1434)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
26.25 TWD   -0.38%
Formosa Taffeta : Announcement of the appointment of Chief Information Security Officer.

07/25/2022 | 02:44am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FORMOSA TAFFETA CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/25 Time of announcement 14:32:32
Subject 
 Announcement of the appointment of
Chief Information Security Officer.
Date of events 2022/07/25 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
chief information security officer, research and development officer,
chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives):
Chief Information Security Officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/25
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:None
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Li, Yi-Yung (Deputy Department Manager of MIS Center of F.T.C)
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):New replacement
6.Reason for the change:New replacement
7.Effective date:2022/08/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 06:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
