Formosa Taffeta : Announcement of the appointment of Chief Information Security Officer.

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, chief information security officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives): Chief Information Security Officer 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/25 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:None 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Li, Yi-Yung (Deputy Department Manager of MIS Center of F.T.C) 5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"):New replacement 6.Reason for the change:New replacement 7.Effective date:2022/08/01 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None