Formosan Rubber : Correction of Approved of lifting the restriction to engage in competitive conduct for newly elected directors and their representative.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/08 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: (1)Natural-person director : HSU, CHENG TSAI (2)Natural-person director : HSU, CHENG CHI (3)Representative of CHUAN HSIN FENG Ltd.：HSU, CHENG HSIN (4)Representative of PAC-NET CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION：HSU, WEI JYH (5)Representative of FORMOSAN CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION : LIN, KUN ZONG (6)Independent director: HSIAO, SHENG HSIE 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: To engage in business that are within or similar to the business scope of the Company. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: Within the period of serving as directors of the Company. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Approved by a two-thirds or more of the shareholders present in the meeting attended by one half or more of the total number of its outstanding shares. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):HSU, CHENG TSAI Director. 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise: Chairperson of Shanghai Ruifu Business Development Ltd. 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: No.1685, Caoan Road, Jiading District, Shanghai, China. 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:Construction, Real Estate Leasing,Warehousing, Property management, and Parking lot. 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:NONE. 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:NONE. 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:NONE.