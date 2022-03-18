Log in
FORMOSAN UNION CHEMICAL CORP.

(1709)
Formosan Union Chemical : Announcement the Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Regular Shareholders Meeting

03/18/2022 | 07:33am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FORMOSAN UNION CHEMICAL CORP.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/03/18 Time of announcement 19:22:13
Subject 
 Announcement the Board of Directors resolved to convene
the 2022 Regular Shareholders Meeting
Date of events 2022/03/18 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/18
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/17
3.Shareholders meeting location:Importers and Exporters Associaltion of Taipei
(IEAT)Room 901(Room 901,9th Floor, No. 350, Songjiang Road, Taipei City,
Taiwan, R.O.C.)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(1)2021 Business Report
(2)2021 Audit Committee Review Report
(3)2021 Employees' and Directors' Remuneration Distribution Report
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(1)2021 Financial Statements Proposal
(2)2021 Earnings Distribution Proposal
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(1)Amendment of FUCC "Articles of Incorporation"
(2)Amendment of FUCC "Rules of Procedure for Shareholders Meetings"
(3)Amendment of FUCC "Procedures for Assets Acquisition or Disposal "
(4)To discuss and approve the cash dividends from capital surplus.
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:N/A
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:N/A
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:N/A
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/19
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/17
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

Formosan Union Chemical Corp. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 11:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
