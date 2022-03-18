Formosan Union Chemical : Announcement the Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Regular Shareholders Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/18 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/17 3.Shareholders meeting location:Importers and Exporters Associaltion of Taipei (IEAT)Room 901(Room 901,9th Floor, No. 350, Songjiang Road, Taipei City, Taiwan, R.O.C.) 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: (1)2021 Business Report (2)2021 Audit Committee Review Report (3)2021 Employees' and Directors' Remuneration Distribution Report 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (1)2021 Financial Statements Proposal (2)2021 Earnings Distribution Proposal 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: (1)Amendment of FUCC "Articles of Incorporation" (2)Amendment of FUCC "Rules of Procedure for Shareholders Meetings" (3)Amendment of FUCC "Procedures for Assets Acquisition or Disposal " (4)To discuss and approve the cash dividends from capital surplus. 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:N/A 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:N/A 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:N/A 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/19 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/17 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A