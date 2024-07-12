The second quarter of the year continues in line with the first and shows good profitable growth in the Private sector, while Public continues to have a weaker margin attributable to lower delivery revenues in the Danish consulting business. Sales for the Group amounted to SEK 133 million (137 million) in the second quarter, with an EBIT of SEK 8 million (13 million), resulting in a margin of 6% (9%). Recurring revenue rose by 13% to SEK 107 million (94 million) and the main growth was in SaaS, where sales increased by 30% to SEK 42 million (32 million).

ACV amounts to SEK 12 million (11 million). ARR increases to SEK 434 million (406 million), which shows our determined steps towards an increasing share of recurring revenue.

The measures we want to implement and that were communicated in the fourth quarter are ongoing. The positive shift is taking place gradually and is expected to show clearer results towards the end of the year.

Public in continued transformation

Sales in the Public business area amounted to SEK 76 million (84 million) in the second quarter, while recurring revenue increased by 12% to SEK 56 million (50 million). Operating profit EBIT decreased to SEK 11 million (17 million).

ACV amounts to SEK 4 million (7 million). The merger is starting to have an effect, we sell across national borders and win the first deal with our benefit distribution system TAS in Sweden for the Family Law and Parental Support Authority. Region Stockholm awards us a framework agreement for the development and management of Platina. An important customer in the defence industry gives us increased confidence in Platina. In Denmark, we win a handful of deals at Adoxa, which supports our customers in their work to ensure that GDPR-sensitive data is handled correctly. Another deal has been made with our meeting tool MeetingsLive, which streamlines decision-making without sharing data outside Sweden's borders.

The consulting business in Sweden is developing well with higher sales and we are expanding our delivery capacity. The delivery organization in Denmark continues to face challenges for the same reasons as in the previous quarter. We have accelerated our pace of change to make the delivery organization more flexible and less dependent on a single product or business. For six months, we have been working on our merger of the Swedish and Danish operations. We focus on