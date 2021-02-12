Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Formpipe Software AB (publ)    FPIP   SE0001338039

FORMPIPE SOFTWARE AB (PUBL)

(FPIP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Formpipe Software : Press Release Formpipe invitation to webcast fourth quarter and full year 2020 results

02/12/2021 | 06:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Box 231 31

SE-104 35 Stockholm info.se@formpipe.comwww.formpipe.com

Press Release, February 12, 2021

Invitation to webcast for the presentation of Formpipe's fourth quarter and full year 2020 results.

Formpipe's fourth quarter and full year 2020 results will be published on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at 08:45 CET.

The same day at 01.00-02.00 PM CET; analysts, investors, media and other interested parties are invited to attend a webcast where Formpipe's CEO, Christian Sundin, will comment on the published report and answer questions.

The presentation and question & answers will be given in English.

How to participate in the webcast

Link to register for the event: https://www.lyyti.in/LIVE_Q_Formpipe_Software__Feb_16th_0854

Live broadcast of the event will be available through this link: https://www.redeye.se/events/803053/803053

For additional information, contact:

Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

Formpipe builds valuable relationships between data and people. Driven by our core values, since 2004 we have developed premium software that provides you with the right information, in the right context, at the right time. Every time.

We help over 5,500 clients worldwide to digitize and automate business processes. Together with our customers and partners, we co-create a digital society where people thrive. We have offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, USA and Germany. Formpipe Software is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Disclaimer

FormPipe Software AB published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 11:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FORMPIPE SOFTWARE AB (PUBL)
12:49aFORMPIPE SOFTWARE : Press Release Formpipe invitation to webcast fourth quarter ..
PU
12:30aFORMPIPE SOFTWARE : Invitation to webcast for the presentation of Formpipe's fou..
AQ
2020FORMPIPE SOFTWARE : CEO sells shares - remains a dedicated CEO and long-term sha..
PU
2020FORMPIPE SOFTWARE : CEO sells shares - remains a dedicated CEO and long-term sha..
AQ
2020Formpipe's CEO sells shares - remains a dedicated CEO and long-term sharehold..
GL
2020FORMPIPE SOFTWARE : Interim Report, January – September 2020
PU
2020FORMPIPE SOFTWARE : Interim Report, January - September 2020
PU
2020FORMPIPE SOFTWARE : Interim Report, January – September 2020
AQ
2020Interim Report, January – September 2020
GL
2020FORMPIPE SOFTWARE : Invitation to webcast for the presentation of Formpipe's Int..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 408 M 48,9 M 48,9 M
Net income 2020 40,0 M 4,80 M 4,80 M
Net Debt 2020 7,00 M 0,84 M 0,84 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,8x
Yield 2020 2,17%
Capitalization 1 604 M 193 M 192 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,95x
EV / Sales 2021 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart FORMPIPE SOFTWARE AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Formpipe Software AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORMPIPE SOFTWARE AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 27,00 SEK
Last Close Price 30,00 SEK
Spread / Highest target -10,0%
Spread / Average Target -10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Sundin Chief Executive Officer
Joakim Alfredson Chief Financial Officer
Bo Nordlander Chairman
Mats Persson Chief Technology Officer
Peter Kristian Lindström Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORMPIPE SOFTWARE AB (PUBL)0.33%193
ORACLE CORPORATION-3.08%184 591
SAP SE2.13%158 151
SERVICENOW INC.8.00%115 951
INTUIT INC.7.63%112 853
DOCUSIGN, INC.15.28%49 013
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ