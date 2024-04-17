2023 IMPACT REPORT

INTRODUCTION

Over its 73-year history, the sport of F1® has pioneered numerous technologies and innovations that have positively contributed to society. Our engineering excellence is now driving our sustainability strategy and delivery, as we focus on how we can improve our own impact as well as positively influencing the wider global transportation network.

In 2019, Formula 1® launched its sustainability strategy that set out the following ambitions:

To achieve Net Zero Carbon by 2030

To leave a legacy of positive change wherever we race

To build a more diverse and inclusive sport

To deliver our sustainability strategy, stakeholders from across our sport play a critical role. These stakeholders include: the FIA, F1 Teams, Race Promoters, Original Engine Manufacturers (OEMs), Commercial Partners, Broadcasters, Key Suppliers, Fans and many more.

Formula 1 has long been associated with innovation and speed. Innovations which pre-date our sustainability strategy, such as hybrid engines, help reduce carbon emissions on road cars today and advanced sustainable fuels of the future will be showcased in our cars in 2026. As we face the climate crisis, Formula 1 is committed to improving our own impact as well as positively influencing the wider global transportation network.

The report covers Environmental, Social and Governance activities related to the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship™ (unless otherwise noted) featuring 10 Teams, and Events in 20 countries, with the season kicking off in Bahrain on March 5th and finishing in Abu Dhabi on November 26th.