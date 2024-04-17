2023 FORMULA 1®
IMPACT REPORT
CONTENTS
03
Introduction
38
Diverse & Inclusive Sport
04
Accelerating Change
40
Driving In F1®
05
2023 Highlights
43
Working In F1®
06
Voices From Formula 1®
48
Inspiring The Next Generation
08
Climate Action
51
Charity Outreach
10
Defining Our Commitment
53 Charity Support
13
2022 Carbon Footprint
56
Increasing Access
14
Transforming Our Business Operations
- Positive Legacy
-
Engaging Fans
33 Offering Greener Ways To Reach The Race
35 Driving Continual Improvement
- Governance
60 Delivering Change
61 Working Collaboratively
- Reporting Progress
2
2023 IMPACT REPORT
INTRODUCTION
Over its 73-year history, the sport of F1® has pioneered numerous technologies and innovations that have positively contributed to society. Our engineering excellence is now driving our sustainability strategy and delivery, as we focus on how we can improve our own impact as well as positively influencing the wider global transportation network.
In 2019, Formula 1® launched its sustainability strategy that set out the following ambitions:
- To achieve Net Zero Carbon by 2030
- To leave a legacy of positive change wherever we race
- To build a more diverse and inclusive sport
To deliver our sustainability strategy, stakeholders from across our sport play a critical role. These stakeholders include: the FIA, F1 Teams, Race Promoters, Original Engine Manufacturers (OEMs), Commercial Partners, Broadcasters, Key Suppliers, Fans and many more.
Formula 1 has long been associated with innovation and speed. Innovations which pre-date our sustainability strategy, such as hybrid engines, help reduce carbon emissions on road cars today and advanced sustainable fuels of the future will be showcased in our cars in 2026. As we face the climate crisis, Formula 1 is committed to improving our own impact as well as positively influencing the wider global transportation network.
The report covers Environmental, Social and Governance activities related to the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship™ (unless otherwise noted) featuring 10 Teams, and Events in 20 countries, with the season kicking off in Bahrain on March 5th and finishing in Abu Dhabi on November 26th.
3
2023 IMPACT REPORT
ACCELERATING CHANGE
2022
Our production site at Biggin Hill transitions its gas supply to a renewable tariff.
2024 - 2030
2026 - 2030
Planned updates to our Sustainable
Credible offset strategy in place.
Event Guidance.
2014
Hybrid engines introduced to the FIA Formula One World Championship™ for the first time.
2020
F1® Teams unite to provide expertise and material for innovative lifesaving breathing devices during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the UK Ventilator Challenge.
2021
The FORMULA 1 BRITISH GRAND PRIX 2021 is the first Formula 1 race broadcast to be awarded with the albert Sustainable Production Certification.
2023
2023 was a critical year for delivery - see our highlights on the next page.
2026 - 2030
Logistics network updated to maximise efficiency and latest technologies.
2021
Formula 1's Engineering Scholarship is announced, to support students from underrepresented backgrounds. The programme covers ten students per year, and will run until 2025.
2021
Electricity at our Formula 1 offices is sourced with a renewable energy tariff.
2024 - 2030
Investments in alternative fuels across our operations.
2022
Freight containers redesigned to enable greater use of more efficient 777F cargo planes.
2019
Formula 1® publishes its first
Sustainability Strategy.
2022
Formula 1 recruits first Head of
Sustainability.
2022
Guidance provided to Race Promoters and process set for hosting more sustainable events.
2024
Changes made to the F1 calendar to reduce freight distance travelled between events and create a better flow in regions.
2026 - 2030
F1 to power cars with 100% Advanced Sustainable Fuels creating a viable, low CO2 emissions, high-performance alternative to incumbent diesel and gasoline fuels.
2026 - 2030
Net Zero by 2030 based on a 50% absolute emissions cut from our 2018 baseline year including energy at factories, travel & logistics & energy at races.
4
2023 IMPACT REPORT
2023 HIGHLIGHTS
13%
Formula 1 launches an all- female driver category, the
F1 Academy™, to develop and prepare young female drivers to progress to higher levels of competition.
83%
European leg of the season delivered by DHL biofuel- powered trucks across nine races, reducing logistics carbon emissions by 83%.
Across the 2022 season, we reduced our carbon footprint by 13% against our 2018 baseline. Throughout 2023, we continued to take further action to accelerate meaningful change.
F1®, F1 Teams and FIA host STEM days in schools across the UK for more than 350 children that directly meet Engineering UK's equality, diversity and inclusion criteria.
90%
Low-carbon energy generation trial in Austria reduces emissions in the Pit, Paddock and Broadcast Compound by >90% vs 2022 Grand Prix.
Formula 1 retains its FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation and becomes the first Championship with all member teams to achieve
The first cohort of students from the Formula 1's Engineering Scholarship embark on their first work placement with the F1 Teams.
75%
From trial activations to the entire event, over 75% of our promoters powered aspects of their events using renewable energy sources - compared to 50% in 2022.
55%
Formula 2™ and Formula 3™ Championships use 55% sustainable fuel to power the cars.
Formula 1's newly reopened Media & Technology Centre welcomes local students for career insight days.
the same feat.
Formula 1® creates Charities supported by Formula 1 designation to further accelerate charitable outreach.
FIA Formula One World
Championship™, FIA Formula 2
Championship and FIA Formula 3
Championship earn ISO20121:
2012 Event Sustainability
Management System; a
certification in relation to
planning of events.
5
2023 IMPACT REPORT
VOICES
FROM F1®
Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO, Formula 1:
"Sustainability is one of the most important factors to us, not only as a sport, but as a business. It is no longer enough for us to simply deliver great action and wheel-to-wheel racing on the track, we need to ensure that we are doing so in a sustainable way so our sport can thrive long into the future. F1 has been innovating and influencing wider society for over 70 years, and we've seen how the great minds and technology of the sport have had a positive impact in many different spaces, and now we have turned that expertise and insight to sustainability.
"We are a global sport with over 700 million fans around the world, which gives us a great platform to create change and influence those watching and engaging with F1 to act and leave their own positive legacy. Over the past four years, we have made significant progress, and we remain very focused on our goals and I'm excited to see the impact we can have."
Throughout this report, Formula 1® staff will be sharing how they have updated their work to support the delivery of our Sustainability Strategy. Look for the video icons to hear their stories.
6
VOICES FROM F1®
Pat Symonds, Chief Technology Officer, Formula 1®:
"For over half a century, Formula 1 has been at the forefront of innovation and through the years we have seen technology first used on the racetrack work its way into road transport as well as into wider society. Whether this be life-saving apparatus during the COVID pandemic, efficient cooling systems in supermarkets, or the seatbelt you use every time you set off in your car, their development was accelerated in F1. I am confident our sustainability work and innovation in the area will have a similar impact.
"The uniqueness of F1 is the intense competition to win brought about by engaging thousands of top engineers to find better solutions in very tight timescales. By shaping the regulations and direction of the competition, we can have a win-win situation, building a more competitive sport while driving invaluable technologies for the future."
Ellen Jones, Head of ESG, Formula 1®:
"Sport can ignite passion and shine a light on the world around us. At Formula 1, we take this privilege seriously and are committed to continually improving our operations whilst also showcasing technologies of the future.
"To achieve this, we are integrating sustainability across all departments within Formula 1 as well as with key stakeholders across our sport. Our aim is to empower the wider sport of Formula 1 to do what it does best in finding solutions at pace. Teamwork is a key element of success within F1 and the response we've seen from our people reflects that there is desire from every corner of the business to be a part of the change.
"This report focusses on how we are making material changes to our operations so that our sport can align its innate concepts of speed and efficiency to climate action. It represents an ongoing body of work which we recognise will continue to grow in scope and ambition."
7
2023 IMPACT REPORT
CLIMATE ACTION
8
2023 IMPACT REPORT
CLIMATE
ACTION
Being at the forefront of automotive innovation we have a uniquely powerful global platform to accelerate progress and develop technologies that reduce and eliminate carbon emissions. Alongside our commitment to decarbonise the sport, we are also investing in breakthrough technologies and processes that will support the decarbonisation of the wider transport sector.
9
2023 IMPACT REPORT
DEFINING OUR COMMITMENT
Our Net Zero by 2030 commitment engages our wider sport in carbon reduction and includes the Formula 1® Group, all 10 F1® Teams, Race Promoters, logistics service providers, and key suppliers such as our tyre manufacturer and Paddock catering.
The commitment was set in accordance with the science from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)
- aligning with its definition of Net Zero emissions and the need to keep global average temperature rise below 1.5 °C [1]. Our emissions inventory is set against a 2018 baseline and follows the guidance set by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol[2] - the most widely used international accounting tool for government and business leaders to understand, quantify and manage greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
- IPCC Summary for Policymakers
- Greenhouse Gas Protocol Standards
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Liberty Media Corporation published this content on 15 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2024 03:31:06 UTC.