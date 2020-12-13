Log in
FORMULA ONE GROUP

(FWONK)
MSP Sports Capital acquires minority stake in McLaren

12/13/2020
FILE PHOTO: Sakhir Grand Prix

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S.-based investment group MSP Sports Capital are taking a significant minority stake in the McLaren Formula One team, McLaren Racing said in a statement on Sunday.

The deal, for an initial 15% holding that will rise to a maximum 33% by the end of 2022, will value the British racing outfit at 560 million pounds ($740.49 million), it added.

Under the deal, MSP will put 185 million pounds into McLaren Racing over a two-year period.

The consortium members include The Najafi Companies, a private investment firm, and UBS O'Connor, a hedge fund subsidiary of Swiss investment banking firm UBS.

Jahm Najafi will become a vice-chairman of McLaren Racing, while Jeff Moorad of MSP and Rodrigo Trelles Zabala of UBS O'Connor will join the McLaren Racing board.

Bahrain's Mumtalakat holding company is the majority shareholder in McLaren Group. The Woking-based outfit have won the F1 constructors' championship eight times. ($1 = 0.7563 pounds)

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Gareth Jones and Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 219 M - -
Net income 2020 -574 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 054 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 822 M 9 822 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,75x
EV / Sales 2021 5,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 47,13 $
Last Close Price 42,80 $
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Ben Maffei President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Malone Chairman
Brian J. Wendling Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Andrea L. Wong Independent Director
Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Independent Director
