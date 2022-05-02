Formula 1985 : Other Report or Announcement

UNITED STATES

For Period Ended: December 31, 2021

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

1 Yahadut Canada Street

Or Yehuda 6037501, Israel

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. ("Formula") is the parent company and affiliate of several companies whose securities are publicly traded and which therefore prepare and file publicly their annual consolidated financial statements. In order to prepare and finalize its own consolidated financial statements, Formula needs to first review and compile final financial information received from those subsidiaries and affiliates. One such subsidiary, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd ("Magic Software"), has informed Formula and filed publicly a notification of late filing on Form 12b-25, in which it has estimated that it will file its annual report on Form 20-F containing its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, by May 17, 2022.

Given the reliance of Formula on the final consolidated financial statements of Magic Software and Formula's other subsidiary and affiliate companies for purposes of preparing its own consolidated financial statements, the delay for Magic Software, in addition to the rushed timing for other subsidiaries and affiliates, has significantly impacted Formula's ability to meet the filing deadline of April 30, 2022 (which, because it falls on a Saturday, has been pushed to May 2, 2022).

Consequently, Formula is unable to file, without unreasonable effort or expense, its annual report by the prescribed due date of April 30, 2022 (i.e., by May 2, 2022). Formula plans to file its annual report within the prescribed extension period allotted under Rule 12b-25(b), by May 17, 2022.

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

Date: May 2, 2022

/s/ Asaf Berenstin

Asaf Berenstin Chief Financial Officer