Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FORTY   IL0002560162

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

(FORTY)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-30
318.50 ILS   -2.00%
04/05FORMULA 1985 : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MAY 10, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
03/16FORMULA SYSTEMS : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/16Earnings Flash (FORTY) FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) Reports Q4 EPS $0.99
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Formula 1985 : Other Report or Announcement

05/02/2022 | 03:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 12b-25

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

(Check One):

Form 10-K

Form 20-F

Form 11-K Form 10-Q

Form 10-D

Form N-CEN

Form N-CSR

For Period Ended: December 31, 2021

  • Transition Report on Form 10-K

  • Transition Report on Form 20-F

  • Transition Report on Form 11-K

  • Transition Report on Form 10-Q For the Transition Period Ended:__

Nothing in this form shall be construed to imply that the Commission has verified any information contained herein.

If the notification relates to a portion of the filings checked above, identify the Item(s) to which the notification relates.

PART I - REGISTRANT INFORMATION

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

Full name of Registrant:

N/A

Former name if applicable

1 Yahadut Canada Street

Address of Principal Executive Office (Street and Number)

Or Yehuda 6037501, Israel

City, State and Zip Code

PART II - RULES 12b-25(b) AND (c)

If the subject report could not be filed without unreasonable effort or expense and the registrant seeks relief pursuant to Rule 12b-25(b), the following should be completed. (Check box if appropriate)

(a) The reason described in reasonable detail in Part III of this form could not be eliminated without unreasonable effort or expense;

(b) The subject annual report, semi-annual report, transition report on Form 10-K, Form 20-F, Form 11-K, Form N-CEN, or Form

N-CSR, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date; or the subject quarterly report or transition report on Form 10-Q or subject distribution report on Form 10-D, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifth calendar day following the prescribed due date; and

(c)The accountant's statement or other exhibit required by Rule 12b-25(c) has been attached if applicable.

PART III - NARRATIVE

State below in reasonable detail why Forms 10-K, 20-F, 11-K, 10-Q, 10-D, N-CEN, N-CSR, or the transition report or portion thereof, could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. ("Formula") is the parent company and affiliate of several companies whose securities are publicly traded and which therefore prepare and file publicly their annual consolidated financial statements. In order to prepare and finalize its own consolidated financial statements, Formula needs to first review and compile final financial information received from those subsidiaries and affiliates. One such subsidiary, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd ("Magic Software"), has informed Formula and filed publicly a notification of late filing on Form 12b-25, in which it has estimated that it will file its annual report on Form 20-F containing its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, by May 17, 2022.

Given the reliance of Formula on the final consolidated financial statements of Magic Software and Formula's other subsidiary and affiliate companies for purposes of preparing its own consolidated financial statements, the delay for Magic Software, in addition to the rushed timing for other subsidiaries and affiliates, has significantly impacted Formula's ability to meet the filing deadline of April 30, 2022 (which, because it falls on a Saturday, has been pushed to May 2, 2022).

Consequently, Formula is unable to file, without unreasonable effort or expense, its annual report by the prescribed due date of April 30, 2022 (i.e., by May 2, 2022). Formula plans to file its annual report within the prescribed extension period allotted under Rule 12b-25(b), by May 17, 2022.

PART IV - OTHER INFORMATION

  • (1) Name and telephone number of person to contact in regard to this notification:

    Asaf Berenstin, Chief Financial Officer

    +972-3

    538-9487

    Name

    (Area Code)

    (Telephone Number)

  • (2) Have all other periodic reports required under Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 during the preceding 12 months or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such report(s) been filed? If answer is no, identify report(s). Yes No

  • (3) Is it anticipated that any significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected by the earnings statements to be included in the subject report or portion thereof? Yes No

If so, attach an explanation of the anticipated change, both narratively and quantitatively, and, if appropriate, state the reasons why a reasonable estimate of the results cannot be made.

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

(Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: May 2, 2022

By:

/s/ Asaf Berenstin

Asaf Berenstin Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 07:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.
04/05FORMULA 1985 : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MAY 10, 2022..
PU
03/16FORMULA SYSTEMS : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/16Earnings Flash (FORTY) FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) Reports Q4 EPS $0.99
MT
03/16Formula Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results with Annual..
AQ
03/16Formula Systems Ltd. Approves Cash Distribution, Payable on April 26, 2022
CI
03/16FORMULA 1985 : Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results with An..
PU
03/16Formula Systems Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,..
CI
03/16Formula Systems Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/16Formula Systems Ltd. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Half of 2021, Payable on April 2..
CI
2021Formula Systems (1985) Q3 Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 406 M - -
Net income 2021 54,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 200 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 109x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 1 460 M 1 460 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 15 101
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.
Duration : Period :
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Guy Shimon Bernstein Chief Executive Officer
Asaf Berenstin Chief Financial Officer
Marek Pawel Panek Director
Maya Solomon Ella Chief Operational Officer
Eli Zamir Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.-16.14%1 460
ACCENTURE PLC-27.55%190 248
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-5.13%169 647
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.08%118 914
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.52%91 144
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.96%85 923