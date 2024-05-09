UNITED STATES

For the month of May 2024

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

1 Yahadut Canada Street, Or-Yehuda, Israel

Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

On May 9, 2024, Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. ("we," "us" or the "Company") held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") at the Company's offices at Terminal Center, 1 Yahadut Canada Street, Or Yehuda 6037501, Israel. At the Meeting, our shareholders voted on the below-listed proposals, each of which is described in more detail in our notice and proxy statement for the Meeting (the "Notice" and "Proxy Statement", respectively), which were attached as Exhibit 99.1 to a Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K (a "Form 6-K") that we furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 4, 2024.

Based on the presence in person or by proxy of holders of our outstanding ordinary shares (including ordinary shares represented by American Depositary Shares) constituting a quorum, the following proposals (Proposals 1 through 6 described in the Notice and Proxy Statement) were presented to our shareholders, with the following results based on the requisite majorities for approval of each such proposal under the Israeli Companies Law, 5759-1999 (the "Companies Law"):

1. Re-election of Mr. Marek Panek to the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), to hold office until our next annual general meeting of shareholders and until his successor is duly elected and qualified: approved;

2. Re-election of Mr. Rafal Kozlowski to the Board, to hold office until our next annual general meeting of shareholders and until his successor is duly elected and qualified: approved;

3. Re-election of Mr. Ohad Melnik to the Board, to hold office until our next annual general meeting of shareholders and until his successor is duly elected and qualified: not approved;

4. Re-election of Ms. Karolina Rzonca-Bajorek to the Board, to hold office until our next annual general meeting of shareholders and until her successor is duly elected and qualified: approved;

5. Re-election of Ms. Gabriela Żukowicz to the Board, to hold office until our next annual general meeting of shareholders and until her successor is duly elected and qualified: approved;

6. Approval of the re-appointment of Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer, registered public accounting firm, a member of Ernst & Young Global, as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ended December 31, 2023 and until our next annual general meeting of shareholders, and authorization of the Board and/or its audit committee to fix the compensation for such independent registered public accountants in accordance with the volume and nature of their services: approved;

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD. Date: May 9, 2024

