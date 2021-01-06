Formulafirst : Monats-News Dezember 2020 Englisch 01/06/2021 | 11:46am EST Send by mail :

Monthly Report December 2020 Stock market Strong Performance Outperformance Investments Invested Outlook Higher Markets The Chinese not only believe that a dysfunctional and very divided America is in decline - they know it. Former allies of the USA in Asia have voted with their feet. During Obama's weak presidency, Thailand and the Philippines sided with the Chinese, while the Americans relinquished their control over the South China Sea without a fight. The ASEAN states, which are rapidly developing into a Chinese hinterland and have a large Chinese diaspora, have a combined population of 650 million. In five years, their economic performance will exceed that of the EU. Besides, China is making Central Asia and Russia dependent on itself with its "New Silk Road". Technologically, the West is falling further behind. In 2018, China accounted for 46% of worldwide patent applications. With its 1.5 million patents, China was clearly superior to the USA with 600,000 patents. Although America is still the leader in microprocessor technology, one wonders how much longer. Ironically, it is American investment companies that are paving the way for China's rapidly expanding technology centers. The question is when the Chinese economy will be so powerful that America and Europe will have to kowtow to Xi Jinping and his imperial successors. The hope remains that the West will reflect on its strengths and act in time. Performance In a strong market environment, the price of Formulafirst Ltd. gained 3.93% in December. The MSCI Europe gained 2.29% . The resulting outperformance of Formulafirst Ltd. compared to the MSCI Europe is 1.64 percentage points for the month of December 2020. Since the beginning of 2020, an outperformance of 8.76 percentage points has resulted. Investments The Fresenius SE subsidiary Helios does not need to keep more beds free again. There are not so many restrictions as in spring. There is no ban on elective procedures. Helios could very quickly create extra capacity for COVID-19 patients. In Q4 operations will continue to be performed. By the end of Q3, Helios has reached 90% of its pre-pandemic elective level. This percentage will be even higher in Q4 but will not yet reach the previous year's level. In the summer, Helios Spain made up for the postponed operations. The hospital staff took little or no vacation during the summer. As a result, the costs were lower because no vacation helpers had to be hired. As a result, Helios' Q3 EBIT grew much more strongly than organic sales. Rational AG's cost-cutting program continues. So far, the company has been able to save approximately EUR 12-13 million in costs. However, this does not compensate for the losses in other areas. Rational AG does not want to cut back its structures too much so that it will be able to deliver again quickly when the situation improves. The EBIT margin for 2020 was recently still seen at 10-15%. Now the situation is better than expected, so the margin is expected to be 12-17%. The gross profit margin came under pressure due to the launch of the new products but should return to the old level of 58%-60% in the medium term. Outlook A large liquidity wave continues to build up. Major central banks are printing money and monetizing debt at a rapid pace. In 2021, quantitative easing is expected to increase significantly. The US Treasury is likely to issue about USD 2.4 trillion in new debt, much of which will be absorbed by the Fed. This means that the Fed's balance sheet continues to grow at an accelerated pace, especially as the Federal Reserve tries to keep bond yields low. All this newly created money will not create inflation, but will flow into the stock market, among other things! Performance as of December 31, 2020 Net Asset December Since Value 2020 2020 3 years inception CHF 32.00 3.93% 3.39% -2.77% 5.04% p.a. Share price development as of December 31, 2020 (indexed) 180 160 140 120 100 90 80 70 60 50 40 35 Jan 08 Jan 09 Jan 10 Jan 11 Jan 12 Jan 13 Jan 14 Jan 15 Jan 16 Jan 17 Jan 18 Jan 19 Jan 20 Jan 21 Formulafirst (CHF) MSCI Europe Index (EUR) SO Index (EUR) Breakdown by sectors Healthcare 29.8% Materials 26.7% Industrials 16.8% Consumer discretionaries 14.4% IT 7.6% Consumer staples 5.2% FX -0.5% Cash 0.0% Country Breakdown Germany 59.6% Switzerland 40.4% The largest positions Wacker Chemie 10.3% Fuchs Petrolub 9.1% Swatch Group 8.7% Dürr AG 8.5% SGS SA 8.3% SAP SE 7.6% This information is not an offer to purchase or subscribe to shares in Formulafirst and may not be circulated in any jurisdictions where it violates any applicable laws or regulations, including and without restriction in the United States of America. While the information given is considered reliable, Formulafirst, respectively 2trade group ltd. don't guarantee that it is complete or accurate. Opinions and estimates may be amended without notice. Past performance is not an indication of future performance. Formulafirst - investing in "smart owners" Formulafirst: the concept Investment idea Experience shows that owners generally invest more successfully than em- ployees. The Investment company Formulafirst focuses on Smart Owners as they are known. The investment universe consists of owner-managed companies in Central Europe (D-A-CH). Owner-managed companies and those that are controlled by owner-oriented groups of investors are generally distinguished by their consistent strategy of long-term and sustainable growth. Since owner-managers have a substantial share of their wealth and, in most cases, of their working time invested in the company, their strategic business orientation includes goals such as maintaining the company's independence, a smooth transfer to the next generation as well as safeguarding and growing the company's assets. The long-term perspective, in some cases spanning several generations, is a major reason why these companies are more focused on their long-term strategic positioning rather than on the short-term maximization of returns. Investment criteria For owner-managed companies to be included in the investment universe of Formulafirst, the following conditions must be met: a) headquarters in Central Europe (Switzerland, Austria and Germany), b) listed on an regular stock exchange, c) minimum market capitalization of EUR 100 million, d) managed by owner-managers holding at least 15% but no more than 75% of voting rights. The universe of owner-managed companies from which the best stocks are picked by Formulafirst for investment includes the 50 such companies with the highest market capitalization. The companies selected form the basis for Formulafirst's investments. Investment strategy Made up of the 50 owner-managed companies the investment universe is screened by a thorough fundamental analysis in a primarily "bottom-up" approach and the most promising stocks are identified. Formulafirst invests in equities convertible instruments, options (manag- ing existing positions), futures (to hedge currency and market risks) and shares of holding companies and funds. Investment exposure is 100% of company assets. The investment horizon is long-term and the selection of portfolio positions is limited to a reasonable number. The size of individual investments may not ­exceed 10% of the portfolio when purchased (cost). The investment style is primarily based on the "value" approach and investments are made in an anti-cyclical manner. The maximum sector weighting in the portfolio should not exceed 30%. NAV and performance calculation The Net Asset Value (NAV) of the Company is equal to the total assets less total liabilities of the Company (determined on the basis of International Financial Reporting Standards, consistently applied). The NAV per share is calculated by dividing the NAV by the amount of outstanding shares of the Company on the calculation day of the NAV. The monthly, year-to-date as well as the 3 year performance are calculated by dividing the actual NAV per share by the NAV per share a month ago (CHF 30.79), at the previous year end (CHF 30.95) respectively 3 years ago (CHF 32.91). The performance since inception (18 December 2002) reflects the annualized yield since 18 December 2002 till today, using a start NAV of CHF 13.-. Smart Owners consistently outperform the market (indexed) 31.12.2020 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 80 70 60 50 1998 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Smart Owners Index (EUR) MSCI Europe Index (EUR) Company details Company: Formulafirst Ltd., British Virgin Islands Board of Directors: Derek P. Baudains, Paul Broxup, Markus Gresch Investment manager: 2trade group ltd., Zug Management team: Sammy Matter, Martin Treffer, Daniel Biedermann Auditors: PricewaterhouseCoopers, Zürich Corporate structure: Public limited company Inception: 18.12.02 Type of stock: bearer shares Shares outstanding: 395,473 Market capitalization: CHF 13 mn Listing: Swiss Exchange SIX Fees: Management fee of 1.5% p.a., Performance fee 20% current hurdle at CHF 33.19 Security number: 146 29 83 Reuters: FFI.S Bloomberg: FFI SW Equity, FFI SW Equity NAV Net asset value: Website daily, Wednesday/Saturday in FuW (Finanz und Wirtschaft) Address: 2trade group ltd. Baarerstrasse 2, CH-6300 Zug Investor relations: Dynamics Group Ltd. Alexandre Müller Tel.: +41 43 268 32 32 Internet: www.formulafirst.vg E-mail: info@formulafirst.vg This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Financials CHF USD Sales 2019 4,20 M 4,77 M 4,77 M Net income 2019 3,47 M 3,94 M 3,94 M Net cash 2019 21,4 M 24,2 M 24,2 M P/E ratio 2019 6,15x Yield 2019 - Capitalization 21,3 M 24,2 M 24,1 M EV / Sales 2018 -0,40x EV / Sales 2019 0,01x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 7,32%