Formulafirst : Monthly-News Juni 2022 Englisch

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Monthly Report June 2022 Stock market Weak Performance Underperformance Investments Slightly increased cash position Outlook Better Markets It is undisputed that international trade in goods and services has a significant role in increasing prosperity in most countries. Specialization causes relatively productive industries and firms to expand at the expense of others, raising average productivity and thus real wages in a country. International trade also allows economies of scale to be exploited. Firms or industries can grow, thereby lowering average costs. Consumers and firms gain access to a greater variety of products, intermediates, and services. It is easy to imagine that prosperity in an autarkic Switzerland would be only a fraction of today's level. The number and quality of products and services available here would also be much lower. The experience with the pandemic and its management shows that in today's highly integrated, complex global economy, we are inadequately equipped to deal with disruptions in international trade. Either we manage to stabilize the world trading system and decouple it somewhat from national unilateralism. Otherwise, economic actors, especially international firms, will have to continue to look for ways to reduce the complexity of their value chains and the dependence of their services on uncertain countries. This with the consequences of higher prices and lower real wages. Performance In a weak market environment, Formulafirst Ltd.'s June 2022 Net Asset Value decreased by 8.41% compared to the previous month. The MSCI Europe lost 7.85%. The resulting underperformance of Formulafirst Ltd. compared to the MSCI Europe is 0.56 percentage points for the month of June 2022. Since the beginning of 2022, an underperformance of 3.37 percentage points has resulted. Investments With the Solutions & Products Division (S&P), Holcim Ltd will already achieve sales of CHF 5 billion in 2022. In the US, this segment is already the largest. The CEO describes the roofing market as very large worldwide, with a lot of innovation potential and pricing power. Holcim has also entered the insulation market (large and growing), which is closely related to roofing. It operates 8 factories for this purpose. Further acquisitions will be made in this area. With its roofing products, Holcim already achieves an EBIT margin of 17%. The S&P division will help to even out the seasonal distribution of sales. 70% of the Roofing business comes from rehabilitation, and for Malarkey it is even 90%. For mRNA technology, Sartorius AG's CEO sees a strong pipeline of projects. The company will expand into areas that are relevant to mRNA. Sales of all sectors of the "Bioprocess Solutions" division grew at double-digit rates in Q1 2022. 30% of the "Lab Products & Services" division's revenue is generated in the Bioanalytics sector. This sector is growing at a substantial double-digit rate and thus above the average for this division. The "Americas" region clearly stands out. The acquisition fund comprises approximately EUR 10 billion, of which approximately EUR 4 billion consists of treasury shares. The Group can therefore act quickly if an interesting opportunity arises as part of its strategic focus. Outlook In contrast to the real estate market, where prices are still at their highest levels, share prices have fallen by up to 30% in some areas. The prices of European stock indices and the S&P500 could once again move close to their historical highs towards the summer. This is possible without an escalation in geopolitics against the backdrop of the profits that have risen so far and the still unusually low interest rates in real terms. U.S. share buybacks are at all-time highs, while new share issuance has fallen sharply. Performance as of June 30, 2022 Net Asset June Since Value 2022 2022 3 years inception CHF 27.44 -8.41% -18.86% -7.17% 3.84% p.a. Share price development as of June 30, 2022 (indexed) 180 160 140 120 100 90 80 70 60 50 40 35 Jan 08 Jan 09 Jan 10 Jan 11 Jan 12 Jan 13 Jan 14 Jan 15 Jan 16 Jan 17 Jan 18 Jan 19 Jan 20 Jan 21 Jan 22 Formulafirst (CHF) MSCI Europe Index (EUR) SO Index (EUR) Breakdown by sectors Materials 27.1% Consumer discretionaries 19.5% Healthcare 16.1% Industrials 8.3% IT 6.8% Consumer staples 5.6% FX 1.7% Cash 14.9% Country Breakdown Germany 34.1% Switzerland 65.9% The largest positions Swatch Group AG 9.9% Holcim Ltd. 9.8% SGS SA 8.3% Forbo Hold. AG. 7.5% Wacker Chemie AG 7.4% SAP SE 6.8% This information is not an offer to purchase or subscribe to shares in Formulafirst and may not be circulated in any jurisdictions where it violates any applicable laws or regulations, including and without restriction in the United States of America. While the information given is considered reliable, Formulafirst, respectively 2trade group ltd. don't guarantee that it is complete or accurate. Opinions and estimates may be amended without notice. Past performance is not an indication of future performance. Formulafirst - investing in "smart owners" Formulafirst: the concept Investment idea Experience shows that owners generally invest more successfully than em- ployees. The Investment company Formulafirst focuses on Smart Owners as they are known. The investment universe consists of owner-managed companies in Central Europe (D-A-CH). Owner-managed companies and those that are controlled by owner-oriented groups of investors are generally distinguished by their consistent strategy of long-term and sustainable growth. Since owner-managers have a substantial share of their wealth and, in most cases, of their working time invested in the company, their strategic business orientation includes goals such as maintaining the company's independence, a smooth transfer to the next generation as well as safeguarding and growing the company's assets. The long-term perspective, in some cases spanning several generations, is a major reason why these companies are more focused on their long-term strategic positioning rather than on the short-term maximization of returns. Investment criteria For owner-managed companies to be included in the investment universe of Formulafirst, the following conditions must be met: a) headquarters in Central Europe (Switzerland, Austria and Germany), b) listed on an regular stock exchange, c) minimum market capitalization of EUR 100 million, d) managed by owner-managers holding at least 15% but no more than 75% of voting rights. The universe of owner-managed companies from which the best stocks are picked by Formulafirst for investment includes the 50 such companies with the highest market capitalization. The companies selected form the basis for Formulafirst's investments. Investment strategy Made up of the 50 owner-managed companies the investment universe is screened by a thorough fundamental analysis in a primarily "bottom-up" approach and the most promising stocks are identified. Formulafirst invests in equities convertible instruments, options (manag- ing existing positions), futures (to hedge currency and market risks) and shares of holding companies and funds. Investment exposure is 100% of company assets. The investment horizon is long-term and the selection of portfolio positions is limited to a reasonable number. The size of individual investments may not ­exceed 10% of the portfolio when purchased (cost). The investment style is primarily based on the "value" approach and investments are made in an anti-cyclical manner. The maximum sector weighting in the portfolio should not exceed 30%. NAV and performance calculation The Net Asset Value (NAV) of the Company is equal to the total assets less total liabilities of the Company (determined on the basis of International Financial Reporting Standards, consistently applied). The NAV per share is calculated by dividing the NAV by the amount of outstanding shares of the Company on the calculation day of the NAV. The monthly, year-to-date as well as the 3 year performance are calculated by dividing the actual NAV per share by the NAV per share a month ago (CHF 29.96), at the previous year end (CHF 33.82) respectively 3 years ago (CHF 29.56). The performance since inception (18 December 2002) reflects the annualized yield since 18 December 2002 till today, using a start NAV of CHF 13.-. Smart Owners consistently outperform the market (indexed) 30.6.2022 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 80 70 60 50 1998 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Smart Owners Index (EUR) MSCI Europe Index (EUR) Company details Company: Formulafirst Ltd., British Virgin Islands Board of Directors: Derek P. 