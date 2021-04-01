Formulafirst : Monats-News März 2021 Englisch 04/01/2021 | 11:06am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Monthly Report March 2021 Stock market Higher Performance Underperformance Investments Invested Outlook Better Markets Central banks believe they can stimulate the economy and lift inflation rates back up to 2% by lowering real interest rates. The proponents of negative interest rates thus want to lower real interest rates further, even in the absence of inflation. Since inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, has not existed in industrialized countries for about thirty years, central banks should ask themselves why inflation, unlike real estate, stock, and bond prices, no longer responds to monetary policy actions. The reason is that in a globalized world, a huge part of consumer prices depends on developments in world markets and not on domestic events. This has rendered the consumer price index - as a target figure for monetary policy - useless. Moreover, the money that the central banks have created in abundance is only partially reaching the economy. This stems, among other things, from the fact that banks are not capable of taking risks because of their low equity base and that, in a globalized world, the interest elasticity of business investment is extremely low, in contrast to national residential investment. Under these circumstances, if monetary policy is geared toward achieving a rate of inflation, this leads to considerable distortions in the financial and real estate markets as well as in the distribution of wealth. All that results is a boom in the stock markets and real estate market, but not the desired revival of the economy at large. Performance In a friendly market environment, the Net Asset Value of Formulafirst Ltd. gained 5.45% in March 2021. The MSCI Europe increased by 6.09%. The resulting underperformance of Formulafirst Ltd. compared to the MSCI Europe is 0.64 percentage points for the month of March 2021. Since the beginning of 2021, an underperformance of 5.05 percentage points has resulted. Investments As a result of the extensive measures introduced in the spring to optimize operating and cost structures as well as efficiency enhancement measures, profitability at Forbo was significantly better in the second half of 2020 than in the first. Positive operating leverage resulted from higher utilization of production capacities as well as improved productivity due to the reduced and optimized operating structures. Another plus point resulted from the development of raw material prices. Products manufactured at lower raw material costs in the first half and the price increases implemented in the second half contributed overall to a higher margin in the 2nd half. The "Rise with SAP" program was launched at the end of January 2021, under which SAP aims to steer customers increasingly to the cloud. SAP offers everything from a single source for a fee: S/4HANA database, business technology platform (programs with which non-SAP programs can be connected to SAP programs), Ariba access and hyperscalers. The sole contractual partner is SAP, also for payment. SAP controls a total data volume of USD 10 billion worldwide. If more and more customers transfer their data to hyperscalers via SAP, SAP's market power will increase further. SAP can obtain even better conditions from the hyperscalers. This should reduce the costs for the customer by 20%. Outlook U.S. savings are likely to grow to USD 2.4 trillion (12% of GDP) by mid-year. Of the roughly USD 5 trillion held in U.S. money market funds, more than half belongs to households. This should lead to a massive improvement in the U.S. economy (70% consumption) in the coming months. U.S. investment, which determines the economy in the longer term, is also picking up significantly. The central banks in the USA and Europe will keep short-term interest rates at record low levels for as long as possible in this cycle, so there is no threat to the stock markets from this direction for the foreseeable future. As a result, the bull market should continue in trend. Performance as of March 31, 2021 Net Asset March Since Value 2021 2021 3 years inception CHF 32.87 5.45% 2.72% 5.79% 5.13% p.a. Share price development as of March 31, 2021 (indexed) 180 160 140 120 100 90 80 70 60 50 40 35 Jan 08 Jan 09 Jan 10 Jan 11 Jan 12 Jan 13 Jan 14 Jan 15 Jan 16 Jan 17 Jan 18 Jan 19 Jan 20 Jan 21 Formulafirst (CHF) MSCI Europe Index (EUR) SO Index (EUR) Breakdown by sectors Healthcare 29.9% Materials 26.7% Industrials 17.1% Consumer discretionaries 9.6% IT 7.2% Consumer staples 5.4% FX -0.1% Cash 4.2% Country Breakdown Germany 56.3% Switzerland 43.7% The largest positions Wacker Chemie AG 10.7% Swatch Group AG 9.6% Dürr AG 9.0% SGS SA 8.1% Fuchs Petrolub SE 8.0% Forbo Holding AG 8.0% Opinions and estimates may be amended without notice. Past performance is not an indication of future performance. Formulafirst - investing in "smart owners" Formulafirst: the concept Investment idea Experience shows that owners generally invest more successfully than em- ployees. The Investment company Formulafirst focuses on Smart Owners as they are known. The investment universe consists of owner-managed companies in Central Europe (D-A-CH). Owner-managed companies and those that are controlled by owner-oriented groups of investors are generally distinguished by their consistent strategy of long-term and sustainable growth. Since owner-managers have a substantial share of their wealth and, in most cases, of their working time invested in the company, their strategic business orientation includes goals such as maintaining the company's independence, a smooth transfer to the next generation as well as safeguarding and growing the company's assets. The long-term perspective, in some cases spanning several generations, is a major reason why these companies are more focused on their long-term strategic positioning rather than on the short-term maximization of returns. Investment criteria For owner-managed companies to be included in the investment universe of Formulafirst, the following conditions must be met: a) headquarters in Central Europe (Switzerland, Austria and Germany), b) listed on an regular stock exchange, c) minimum market capitalization of EUR 100 million, d) managed by owner-managers holding at least 15% but no more than 75% of voting rights. The universe of owner-managed companies from which the best stocks are picked by Formulafirst for investment includes the 50 such companies with the highest market capitalization. The companies selected form the basis for Formulafirst's investments. Investment strategy Made up of the 50 owner-managed companies the investment universe is screened by a thorough fundamental analysis in a primarily "bottom-up" approach and the most promising stocks are identified. Formulafirst invests in equities convertible instruments, options (manag- ing existing positions), futures (to hedge currency and market risks) and shares of holding companies and funds. Investment exposure is 100% of company assets. The investment horizon is long-term and the selection of portfolio positions is limited to a reasonable number. The size of individual investments may not ­exceed 10% of the portfolio when purchased (cost). The investment style is primarily based on the "value" approach and investments are made in an anti-cyclical manner. The maximum sector weighting in the portfolio should not exceed 30%. NAV and performance calculation The Net Asset Value (NAV) of the Company is equal to the total assets less total liabilities of the Company (determined on the basis of International Financial Reporting Standards, consistently applied). The NAV per share is calculated by dividing the NAV by the amount of outstanding shares of the Company on the calculation day of the NAV. The monthly, year-to-date as well as the 3 year performance are calculated by dividing the actual NAV per share by the NAV per share a month ago (CHF 31.17), at the previous year end (CHF 32.00) respectively 3 years ago (CHF 31.07). The performance since inception (18 December 2002) reflects the annualized yield since 18 December 2002 till today, using a start NAV of CHF 13.-. Smart Owners consistently outperform the market (indexed) 31.3.2021 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 80 70 60 50 1998 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Smart Owners Index (EUR) MSCI Europe Index (EUR) Company details Company: Formulafirst Ltd., British Virgin Islands Board of Directors: Derek P. Baudains, Paul Broxup, Markus Gresch Investment manager: 2trade group ltd., Zug Management team: Sammy Matter, Martin Treffer, Daniel Biedermann Auditors: PricewaterhouseCoopers, Zürich Corporate structure: Public limited company Inception: 18.12.02 Type of stock: bearer shares Shares outstanding: 395,503 Market capitalization: CHF 13 mn Listing: Swiss Exchange SIX Fees: Management fee of 1.5% p.a., Performance fee 20% current hurdle at CHF 33.19 Security number: 146 29 83 Reuters: FFI.S Bloomberg: FFI SW Equity, FFI SW Equity NAV Net asset value: Website daily, Wednesday/Saturday in FuW (Finanz und Wirtschaft) Address: 2trade group ltd. Baarerstrasse 2, CH-6300 Zug Investor relations: Dynamics Group Ltd. Alexandre Müller Tel.: +41 43 268 32 32 Internet: www.formulafirst.vg E-mail: info@formulafirst.vg

