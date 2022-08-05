Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Formycon AG
  News
  Summary
    FYB   DE000A1EWVY8

FORMYCON AG

(FYB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:26 2022-08-05 am EDT
83.20 EUR   -1.65%
08/03Formycon Wins US FDA Approval For Retinal Treatment Co-developed With Polpharma Biologics
MT
08/03U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved FYB201/CIMERLITM1 (ranibizumab-eqrn), the first and only biosimilar interchangeable with Lucentis®2
EQ
08/03Formycon announces FDA approval of FYB201/CIMERLITM1 (ranibizumab-eqrn) as a Biosimilar interchangeable with Lucentis®2
EQ
Formycon AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/05/2022 | 11:11am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.08.2022 / 17:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Glombitza

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Formycon AG

b) LEI
39120005TZ76GQOY8Z19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.46 EUR 389200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.46 EUR 389200.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


05.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstraße 15
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Germany
Internet: www.formycon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77257  05.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1413803&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 37,1 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
Net income 2022 -16,3 M -16,6 M -16,6 M
Net cash 2022 45,8 M 46,8 M 46,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -77,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 936 M 958 M 958 M
EV / Sales 2022 24,0x
EV / Sales 2023 13,7x
Nbr of Employees 147
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart FORMYCON AG
Duration : Period :
Formycon AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORMYCON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 84,60 €
Average target price 95,67 €
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Glombitza Chief Executive Officer
Olaf Stiller Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Seidl Chief Scientific Officer
Peter Wendeln Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Röhrig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORMYCON AG43.39%958
MODERNA, INC.-23.55%75 963
LONZA GROUP AG-23.84%44 964
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-16.94%43 706
SEAGEN INC.13.75%32 435
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.32.12%26 892