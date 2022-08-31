Formycon AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
31.08.2022 / 18:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Stefan
|Last name(s):
|Glombitza
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWVY8
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|76.48 EUR
|1147200.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|76.48 EUR
|1147200.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
31.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Formycon AG
|
|Fraunhoferstraße 15
|
|82152 Planegg-Martinsried
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.formycon.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
77773 31.08.2022 CET/CEST