Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Formycon AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FYB   DE000A1EWVY8

FORMYCON AG

(FYB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:18 2022-08-31 pm EDT
75.20 EUR   -3.59%
12:11pFORMYCON AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/30Teva Pharmaceutical - European Commission grants marketing authorization for Ranivisio, a biosimilar to Lucentis, for age-related macular degeneration the most common cause of blindness in developed countries
AQ
08/29European Commission approves FYB201/Ranivisio®1 (Ranivisio - Ranibizumab), a biosimilar to Lucentis®2
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Formycon AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/31/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.08.2022 / 18:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Glombitza

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Formycon AG

b) LEI
39120005TZ76GQOY8Z19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
76.48 EUR 1147200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
76.48 EUR 1147200.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


31.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstraße 15
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Germany
Internet: www.formycon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77773  31.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1432751&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about FORMYCON AG
12:11pFORMYCON AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/30Teva Pharmaceutical - European Commission grants marketing authorization for Ranivisio,..
AQ
08/29European Commission approves FYB201/Ranivisio®1 (Ranivisio - Ranibizumab), a biosimilar..
EQ
08/29Formycon AG, Polpharma Biologics Group BV and Bioeq AG Announce European Commission App..
CI
08/26FORMYCON : European Commission approves FYB201/Ranivisio®1 (Ranivisio – Ranibizumab)..
PU
08/26Formycon announces EU-Approval of FYB201/Ranivisio®1 a biosimilar to Lucentis®2
EQ
08/26Formycon Ag Announces EU-Approval of FYB201/Ranivisio A Biosimilar to Lucentis
CI
08/19Formycon Announces Comparable Efficacy Of Ustekinumab Biosimilar To Reference Product S..
AQ
08/16Formycon's Biosimilar Ustekinumab Candidate FYB202 Shows Comparable Efficacy to Refere..
EQ
08/16Formycon's Biosimilar Ustekinumab Candidate FYB202 Shows Comparable Efficacy to Referen..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 37,1 M 37,1 M 37,1 M
Net income 2022 -16,3 M -16,3 M -16,3 M
Net cash 2022 45,8 M 45,8 M 45,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -71,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 863 M 865 M 865 M
EV / Sales 2022 22,1x
EV / Sales 2023 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 147
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart FORMYCON AG
Duration : Period :
Formycon AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORMYCON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 78,00 €
Average target price 97,67 €
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Glombitza Chief Executive Officer
Olaf Stiller Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Seidl Chief Scientific Officer
Peter Wendeln Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Röhrig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORMYCON AG32.20%865
MODERNA, INC.-46.48%53 176
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.45%40 284
LONZA GROUP AG-30.99%40 091
SEAGEN INC.0.72%28 718
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.23.82%25 202