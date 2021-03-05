Log in
FORMYCON AG

FORMYCON AG

(FYB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Formycon AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/05/2021 | 01:26pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.03.2021 / 19:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Nicolas
Last name(s): Combé

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Formycon AG

b) LEI
39120005TZ76GQOY8Z19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
64.90 EUR 973500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
64.90 EUR 973500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-03; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


05.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstraße 15
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Germany
Internet: www.formycon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64839  05.03.2021 


© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 37,7 M 44,9 M 44,9 M
Net income 2020 -2,37 M -2,82 M -2,82 M
Net cash 2020 34,0 M 40,4 M 40,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -315x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 618 M 736 M 736 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,5x
EV / Sales 2021 15,0x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 61,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carsten Brockmeyer Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Combé Chief Financial Officer
Olaf Stiller Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Glombitza Chief Operating Officer
Peter Wendeln Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORMYCON AG16.60%744
MODERNA, INC.26.64%52 890
LONZA GROUP AG-4.22%43 774
CELLTRION, INC.-15.74%37 183
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.4.14%35 780
SEAGEN INC.-16.95%26 350
