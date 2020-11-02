Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Formycon AG    FYB   DE000A1EWVY8

FORMYCON AG

(FYB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Formycon : Announces Virtual Annual General Meeting for December 10, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 09:20am EST

DGAP-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Statement
Formycon Announces Virtual Annual General Meeting for December 10, 2020

02.11.2020 / 15:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Press Release // November 2, 2020

Formycon Announces Virtual Annual General Meeting for December 10, 2020

Munich - Against the background of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is set to continue for the foreseeable future, the rules of conduct adopted by the Free State of Bavaria which are still in force, and the objective of avoiding health risks, the Management Board of Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) has, with the approval of the company's Supervisory Board on the basis of Article 2 of the law intended to mitigate the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in civil, insolvency and criminal proceedings of March 27, 2020, and for the benefit of the health of shareholders, decided to hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in a virtual format. The AGM will be broadcast in sound and vision over the Internet, via the company's AGM portal, for formally registered shareholders of Formycon AG and their proxies.

The notice convening the AGM was published today in the electronic Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) in accordance with normal statutory deadlines. All further information regarding the company's virtual AGM can be found on the website at https://www.formycon.com/investoren/hauptversammlung/.

About Formycon:
Formycon is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biopharmaceutical medicines, especially biosimilars. The company focuses on treatments in ophthalmology, immunology and on other key chronic diseases, covering the entire value chain from technical development to the clinical phase III as well as the preparation of dossiers for marketing approval. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making a major contribution towards providing as many patients as possible with access to vital and affordable medicines. Formycon currently has four biosimilars in development. Based on its extensive experience in the development of biopharmaceutical drugs, the company is also working on the development of antibody-based COVID-19 compounds.

About Biosimilars:
Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceuticals have revolutionized the treatment of serious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and eye diseases. In the coming years, many of these biotech drugs will lose their patent protection - and by 2020, medications with revenues of approximately USD 100 billion will be off patent. Biosimilars are follow-on versions of biopharmaceuticals, for which exclusivity has expired. They are approved via stringent regulatory pathways in highly regulated markets (such as EU, US, Japan, Canada, Australia) based on proven similarity of the biosimilar with the originator biopharmaceutical reference product. In 2019, global sales of biosimilars exceeded USD12 billion. Analysts estimate that this figure could rise to around USD 69 billion by 2025.

Contact:
Sabrina Müller
Senior Manager Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstr. 15
82152 Martinsried/Planegg/Germany
Phone +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149
Fax: + 49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 110
Sabrina.Mueller@formycon.com // www.formycon.com

Disclaimer:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information which are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, performance of the company, development of the products and the estimates given here. Such known and unknown risks and uncertainties comprise, among others, the research and development, the regulatory approval process, the timing of the actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities, clinical results, changes in laws and regulations, product quality, patient safety, patent litigation, contractual risks and dependencies from third parties. With respect to pipeline products, Formycon AG does not provide any representation, warranties or any other guarantees that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially exploitable and/or successful. Formycon AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments which differ from those anticipated. This document neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of Formycon AG. No public offering of securities of Formycon AG will be made nor is a public offering intended. This document and the information contained therein may not be distributed in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdictions, in which such offer or such solicitation would be prohibited. This document does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities in the United States.


02.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstraße 15
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Germany
Phone: 089 864667 100
Fax: 089 864667 110
Internet: www.formycon.com
ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8
WKN: A1EWVY
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1144760

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1144760  02.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1144760&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FORMYCON AG
09:30aFORMYCON : Announces Virtual Annual General Meeting for December 10, 2020
PU
09:20aFORMYCON : Announces Virtual Annual General Meeting for December 10, 2020
EQ
10/13FORMYCON : Receives Funding for COVID-19 Drug Research from the Bavarian Researc..
EQ
10/12FORMYCON : Strategic Investor Active Ownership Group Subscribes for Cash Capital..
PU
10/12FORMYCON : Strategic Investor Active Ownership Group Subscribes for Cash Capital..
EQ
10/12FORMYCON : places Cash Capital Increase of 25.75 Million Euros with Strategic In..
PU
10/12FORMYCON : places Cash Capital Increase of 25.75 Million Euros with Strategic In..
EQ
09/23FORMYCON : Announces Half-Year Results for 2020
EQ
09/22FORMYCON : Half-Year-Report 2020
PU
08/24FORMYCON : and Bioeq Enroll First Patient in Phase III Study with Aflibercept Bi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 38,2 M 44,5 M 44,5 M
Net income 2020 -2,37 M -2,76 M -2,76 M
Net cash 2020 21,7 M 25,3 M 25,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -161x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 329 M 383 M 383 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,04x
EV / Sales 2021 7,90x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart FORMYCON AG
Duration : Period :
Formycon AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORMYCON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 37,28 €
Last Close Price 32,90 €
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Brockmeyer Chief Executive Officer
Olaf Stiller Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Glombitza Chief Operating Officer
Nicolas Combé Chief Financial Officer
Peter Wendeln Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORMYCON AG3.13%383
LONZA GROUP AG57.19%45 022
SEAGEN INC.45.98%30 075
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-0.34%29 524
CELLTRION, INC.33.15%28 374
MODERNA, INC.244.94%26 699
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group