Formycon : Chief Operating Officer Dr. Stefan Glombitza appointed to Formycon AG's Management Board for another Four Years

Munich - The Supervisory Board of Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) has extended the appointment of Management Board member Dr. Stefan Glombitza as Chief Operating Officer (COO) until December 31, 2024. With this decision, the supervisory committee is honoring the Formycon manager's successful work over recent years, and providing the continuity needed at the head of the company.

Since October 1, 2016, Dr. Glombitza has been the COO of Formycon AG in charge of operational development activities and has since then played a leading role in the progress of Formycon AG's development projects. The initiatives for operational excellence, which were also initiated and successfully implemented under his responsibility, were and continue to be central building blocks of organizational development, making Formycon an outstanding and scalable development organization.

'In light of his outstanding achievements for the company, we are particularly pleased to extend Stefan Glombitza's appointment to the Management Board until the end of 2024. Thanks to his comprehensive expertise and his particular commitment, Mr. Glombitza has successfully advanced the further development of the individual biosimilar projects as well as the entire development organization in recent years. We are convinced that with Dr. Brockmeyer (CEO), Dr. Combé (CFO) and Dr. Glombitza (COO) we have established a strong leadership team at Formycon and look forward to continuing to work together,' commented Dr. Olaf Stiller, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Formycon AG.