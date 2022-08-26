Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Formycon AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FYB   DE000A1EWVY8

FORMYCON AG

(FYB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:23 2022-08-26 am EDT
80.45 EUR   +0.94%
10:08aFormycon announces EU-Approval of FYB201/Ranivisio®1 a biosimilar to Lucentis®2
EQ
08/19Formycon Announces Comparable Efficacy Of Ustekinumab Biosimilar To Reference Product STELARA In Phase III Study
AQ
08/16Formycon's Biosimilar Ustekinumab Candidate FYB202 Shows Comparable Efficacy to Reference Product Stelara®* in Phase III Study
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Formycon announces EU-Approval of FYB201/Ranivisio®1 a biosimilar to Lucentis®2

08/26/2022 | 10:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval
Formycon announces EU-Approval of FYB201/Ranivisio®1 a biosimilar to Lucentis®2

26-Aug-2022 / 16:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Ad Hoc Announcement // August 26, 2022

Formycon announces EU-Approval of FYB201/Ranivisio®1 a biosimilar to Lucentis®2

Munich – Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) announces that the European Commission (“EC”) today has granted marketing authorization (“MA”) for Ranivisio®, a biosimilar to Lucentis® (ranibizumab-injection) for medical use in the European Union (“EU”).

FYB201/Ranivisio® was developed by Bioeq, a Joint Venture between Formycon and Polpharma Biologics. Mid 2021, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (“Teva”) entered into a strategic partnership for the exclusive commercialization of FYB201 under the brand name Ranivisio® in the EU. The commercial launch of Ranivisio® in the EU is planned as soon as possible.

The European Commission now followed the positive opinion issued by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use ("CHMP") in June 2022 and approved Ranivisio® for the treatment of  neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), the treatment of visual impairment due to diabetic macular oedema (DME) or choroidal neovascularization (CNV), the treatment of proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR) as well as the treatment of visual impairment due to macular oedema secondary to retinal vein occlusion (branch RVO or central RVO).

The EU-approval is based on a totality of evidence including analytical, nonclinical, clinical and manufacturing data. In a randomized, double-masked, parallel group, multicenter phase III study (COLUMBUS-AMD) it was shown that Ranivisio® is highly similar to the reference product Lucentis® in terms of comparable efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity in patients with age-related neovascular (wet) macular degeneration.

1) Ranivisio® is a registered trademark of Bioeq AG
2) Lucentis® is a registered trademark of Genentech Inc.

 

About Formycon:
Formycon is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biopharmaceutical medicines, especially biosimilars. Formycon AG is listed in the Open Market ("Scale") of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY).

About Biosimilars:
Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceuticals have revolutionized the treatment of serious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and eye diseases. In the coming years, many of these biotech drugs will lose their patent protection – and by 2020, medications with revenues of approximately USD 100 billion will be off patent. Biosimilars are follow-on versions of biopharmaceuticals, for which exclusivity has expired. They are approved via stringent regulatory pathways in highly regulated markets (such as EU, US, Japan, Canada, Australia) based on proven similarity of the biosimilar with the originator biopharmaceutical reference product. Global sales of biosimilars are estimated to exceed $15 billion by 2020. By 2030, analysts estimate that this figure could rise to over $60 billion.

Contact:
Sabrina Müller
Senior Manager Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstr. 15
82152 Martinsried/Planegg/Germany
phone +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149
fax + 49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 110
Sabrina.Mueller@formycon.com // www.formycon.com

26-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstraße 15
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Germany
Phone: 089 864667 100
Fax: 089 864667 110
Internet: www.formycon.com
ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8
WKN: A1EWVY
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1429485

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1429485  26-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1429485&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about FORMYCON AG
10:08aFormycon announces EU-Approval of FYB201/Ranivisio®1 a biosimilar to Lucentis®2
EQ
08/19Formycon Announces Comparable Efficacy Of Ustekinumab Biosimilar To Reference Product S..
AQ
08/16Formycon's Biosimilar Ustekinumab Candidate FYB202 Shows Comparable Efficacy to Refere..
EQ
08/16Formycon's Biosimilar Ustekinumab Candidate FYB202 Shows Comparable Efficacy to Referen..
CI
08/05FORMYCON AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/03Formycon Wins US FDA Approval For Retinal Treatment Co-developed With Polpharma Biologi..
MT
08/03U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved FYB201/CIMERLITM1 (ranibizumab-eqrn), ..
EQ
08/03Formycon announces FDA approval of FYB201/CIMERLITM1 (ranibizumab-eqrn) as a Biosimilar..
EQ
08/03Formycon Announces FDA Approval of Fyb201/Cimerlitm1 (Ranibizumab-EQRN) as A Biosimilar..
CI
07/01Formycon Reports on Virtual Annual General Meeting 2022
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 37,1 M 36,9 M 36,9 M
Net income 2022 -16,3 M -16,2 M -16,2 M
Net cash 2022 45,8 M 45,6 M 45,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -72,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 882 M 879 M 879 M
EV / Sales 2022 22,6x
EV / Sales 2023 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 147
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart FORMYCON AG
Duration : Period :
Formycon AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORMYCON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 79,70 €
Average target price 95,67 €
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Glombitza Chief Executive Officer
Olaf Stiller Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Seidl Chief Scientific Officer
Peter Wendeln Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Röhrig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORMYCON AG35.08%879
MODERNA, INC.-44.07%55 570
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-16.80%43 779
LONZA GROUP AG-27.63%42 409
SEAGEN INC.6.32%30 316
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.26.15%25 676