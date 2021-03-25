Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Formycon AG    FYB   DE000A1EWVY8

FORMYCON AG

(FYB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Formycon : COVID-19 Drug FYB207 even more efficient against SARS-CoV-2 Mutant B.1.1.7

03/25/2021 | 02:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Munich - Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY), together with its academic partners Prof. Dr. Ulrike Protzer, Chair of Virology, and Prof. Dr. Johannes Buchner, Chair of Biotechnology, Technical University of Munich, today announced new results on the in vitro neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 variants by Formycon's COVID-19 drug FYB207. These show that FYB207 is even more efficient against the B.1.1.7 mutant of the virus, which is considered particularly infectious, than against earlier variants.

The study, which builds on previous published data (BioRxiv Preprint: https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.12.06.413443) will be presented today at the '30th Annual Meeting of the Society for Virology' and is titled 'Singular ACE2-IgG4-Fc fusion protein efficiently inhibits SARS-CoV-2 entry'. The presentation will be available soon on our website https://www.formycon.com/en/pipeline/fyb207/.

In the current study, a series of SARS-CoV-2 variants with increasing infectivity were tested: (I) SARS-CoV-2-Jan, isolated from a COVID-19 patient from the earliest documented COVID-19 outbreak in Germany in January 2020, which was directly related to the first outbreak in Wuhan, China, (II) SARS-CoV-2-April, which was isolated when the virus first spread massively in Europe in April 2020, and (III) SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7, which was first detected in the United Kingdom in September 2020, is associated with increased infectivity and mortality, and soon became the predominant SARS-CoV-2 variant in Europe.

The FYB207 concentration required for 50% inhibition in vitro (IC50 value) is in the low nanomolar range and decreased with each variant: (I) 4.7 nM, (II) 1.3 nM, (III) 0.6 nM, clearly showing that the neutralizing activity of FYB207 increased the more infectious and harmful the SARS-CoV-2 variant was. The IC50 values for FYB207 suggest a high neutralizing activity against SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7. The in vitro neutralization assay is considered a surrogate for potential therapeutic efficacy in SARS-CoV-2 infected patients.

'Health authorities around the world are increasingly concerned that neutralizing antibodies or vaccines may lose their activity against emerging SARS-CoV-2 mutants. While studies with neutralizing antibodies and sera from vaccinated individuals in vitro have indicated a reduction in neutralizing activity against B.1.1.7 and further SARS-CoV-2 mutants, our new in vitro data show that FYB207 neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 mutant B.1.1.7 even more. These results support our strategy to develop FYB207 as a treatment option for COVID-19 patients, but also to contribute to the preparedness for the outbreak of new coronavirus mutants', says Dr. Carsten Brockmeyer, CEO of Formycon AG.

SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses use the ACE2 protein on the surface of human cells as a portal of entry for respiratory tract infections. Formycon has therefore fused the human ACE2 protein to the constant part of human immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) using computational structural design, creating a very effective SARS-CoV-2 blocker that completely prevents cell infection in vitro.

Compared to vaccines and therapeutic antibodies, the ACE2-IgG4-Fc fusion protein is maximally protected against escape of the virus by mutation. The risk of infection amplification by vaccines and IgG1 antibodies, described for coronaviruses, is minimized by using the IgG4 portion in the fusion. FYB207 also has inherent enzymatic activity that may provide patients with additional pulmonary and cardiovascular protection. In addition, FYB207 can potentially be used with all coronaviruses that use ACE2 as a portal of entry.

The preclinical activities as well as the preparations for the entry into clinical trials with FYB207 are proceeding according to plan. In addition, Formycon had a successful Scientific Advice Meeting with the Paul-Ehrlich-Institute and has already secured GMP manufacturing capacity for FYB207.

Formycon, together with its academic research partners, is receiving funding from the Bavarian Research Foundation for the initial development steps of this project.

About Formycon:
Formycon is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biopharmaceutical medicines, especially biosimilars. The company focuses on treatments in ophthalmology, immunology and on other key chronic diseases, covering the entire value chain from technical development to the clinical phase III as well as the preparation of dossiers for marketing approval. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making a major contribution towards providing as many patients as possible with access to vital and affordable medicines. Formycon currently has four biosimilars in development. Based on its extensive experience in the development of biopharmaceutical drugs, the company is also working on the development of antibody-based COVID-19 compounds.

About Biosimilars:
Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceuticals have revolutionized the treatment of serious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and eye diseases. In the coming years, many of these biotech drugs will lose their patent protection - and by 2020, medications with revenues of approximately USD 100 billion will be off patent. Biosimilars are follow-on versions of biopharmaceuticals, for which exclusivity has expired. They are approved via stringent regulatory pathways in highly regulated markets (such as EU, US, Japan, Canada, Australia) based on proven similarity of the biosimilar with the originator biopharmaceutical reference product. In 2019, global sales of biosimilars exceeded USD12 billion. Analysts estimate that this figure could rise to around USD 69 billion by 2025.

Press & IR Contact
Sabrina Müller
Senior Manager Corporate Communications and
Investor Relations
T + 49 89 86 46 67 149
F + 49 89 86 46 67 110
sabrina.mueller@formycon.com

Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstr. 15
82152 Planegg/Martinsried
Germany
www.formycon.com

Disclaimer:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information which are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, performance of the company, development of the products and the estimates given here.

Such known and unknown risks and uncertainties comprise, among others, the research and development, the regulatory approval process, the timing of the actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities, clinical results, changes in laws and regulations, product quality, patient safety, patent litigation, contractual risks and dependencies from third parties. With respect to pipeline products, Formycon AG does not provide any representation, warranties or any other guarantees that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially exploitable and/or successful.

Formycon AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments which differ from those anticipated.

This document neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of Formycon AG. No public offering of securities of Formycon AG will be made nor is a public offering intended.

This document and the information contained therein may not be distributed in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdictions, in which such offer or such solicitation would be prohibited. This document does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities in the United States.

Disclaimer

Formycon AG published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 06:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FORMYCON AG
02:09aFORMYCON  : COVID-19 Drug FYB207 even more efficient against SARS-CoV-2 Mutant B..
PU
02:04aFORMYCON  : COVID-19 Drug FYB207 even more efficient against SARS-CoV-2 Mutant B..
EQ
02:03aPRESS RELEASE  : Formycon's COVID-19 Drug FYB207 even more efficient against SAR..
DJ
03/24FORMYCON  : and Leukocare cooperate in the development of high-quality biopharma..
PU
03/24FORMYCON  : and Leukocare cooperate in the development of high-quality biopharma..
EQ
03/24PRESS RELEASE  : Formycon and Leukocare cooperate in the development of high-qua..
DJ
03/05FORMYCON AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/01FORMYCON  : confirms BLA-Submission Strategy and Timeline for its Lucentis(R)* B..
PU
03/01PRESS RELEASE  : Formycon confirms BLA-Submission Strategy and Timeline for its ..
DJ
03/01FORMYCON  : confirms BLA-Submission Strategy and Timeline for its Lucentis(R)* B..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 37,7 M 44,6 M 44,6 M
Net income 2020 -2,37 M -2,80 M -2,80 M
Net cash 2020 34,0 M 40,1 M 40,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -299x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 586 M 693 M 693 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,6x
EV / Sales 2021 14,2x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart FORMYCON AG
Duration : Period :
Formycon AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORMYCON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 70,70 €
Last Close Price 58,60 €
Spread / Highest target 50,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carsten Brockmeyer Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Combé Chief Financial Officer
Olaf Stiller Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Glombitza Chief Operating Officer
Peter Wendeln Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORMYCON AG10.57%718
MODERNA, INC.30.68%57 539
LONZA GROUP AG-1.72%43 600
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.3.87%36 560
CELLTRION, INC.-16.43%34 789
SEAGEN INC.-19.96%27 477
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ