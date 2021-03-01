Log in
PRESS RELEASE : Formycon confirms BLA-Submission Strategy and Timeline for its Lucentis(R)* Biosimilar-Candidate FYB201 following consultation with the FDA

03/01/2021 | 01:02am EST
DGAP-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Regulatory Admission 
Formycon confirms BLA-Submission Strategy and Timeline for its Lucentis(R)* Biosimilar-Candidate FYB201 following 
consultation with the FDA 
2021-03-01 / 07:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press Release // March 1, 2021 
Formycon confirms BLA-Submission Strategy and Timeline for its Lucentis(R)* Biosimilar-Candidate FYB201 following 
consultation with the FDA 
- Pre-BLA-interaction with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirms planned resubmission in first half of 2021 
- Submission of the marketing authorization to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in immediate consequence 
- Submission for other highly regulated territories in preparation 
Munich - Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) and its licensing partner Bioeq AG ("Bioeq") confirm the planned 
timeline for resubmission of the Biologics License Application ("BLA") for their Lucentis(R) biosimilar candidate 
FYB201 following a successful pre-BLA interaction with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 
As announced in November 2020, the initial submission strategy of the Lucentis(R) biosimilar candidate FYB201 has been 
adjusted as part of a simplification of the approval procedure. With the optimization of the commercial supply chain, 
the approval for FYB201 will directly occur in a large commercial scale. In the context of the interaction with the 
FDA, the data requested by the authorities have been reviewed and the further procedure has been aligned. The 
BLA-submission is expected to be filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on schedule during the first half of 
2021. Submission to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to follow-up. 
In addition to the approval in the United States of America and the countries of the European Union, Formycon and Bioeq 
are seeking approval of the biosimilar candidate to Lucentis(R) (ranibizumab) in other highly regulated territories 
such as Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. 
* Lucentis(R) is a registered Trademark of Genentech Inc. 
About Formycon: 
Formycon is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biopharmaceutical medicines, especially biosimilars. The 
company focuses on treatments in ophthalmology, immunology and on other key chronic diseases, covering the entire value 
chain from technical development to the clinical phase III as well as the preparation of dossiers for marketing 
approval. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making a major contribution towards providing as many patients as possible 
with access to vital and affordable medicines. Formycon currently has four biosimilars in development. Based on its 
extensive experience in the development of biopharmaceutical drugs, the company is also working on the development of a 
COVID-19 fusion protein. 
About Bioeq: 
Bioeq was founded in 2014 and is a leading service provider in the development of biopharmaceutical follow-on products, 
known as biosimilars. Working with various partners, Bioeq develops third-wave biosimilars and specializes in 
ophthalmic agents. The development programs meet the standards for highly regulated markets such as Europe, the USA, 
Canada, or Japan, and are therefore suitable for global licensing. Bioeq's expertise lies primarily in comprehensive 
project management, clinical development, the drafting of licensing strategies in dialog with the authorities, the 
development of application systems for administering the products, the drawing-up of patent strategies, and in license 
management. Bioeq is currently working on five different biosimilar projects. 
About Biosimilars: 
Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceuticals have revolutionized the treatment of serious diseases such as 
cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and eye diseases. In the coming years, many of these biotech 
drugs will lose their patent protection - and by 2020, medications with revenues of approximately USD 100 billion will 
be off patent. Biosimilars are follow-on versions of biopharmaceuticals, for which exclusivity has expired. They are 
approved via stringent regulatory pathways in highly regulated markets (such as EU, US, Japan, Canada, Australia) based 
on proven similarity of the biosimilar with the originator biopharmaceutical reference product. In 2019, global sales 
of biosimilars exceeded USD12 billion. Analysts estimate that this figure could rise to around USD 69 billion by 2025. 
Contact: 
Sabrina Müller 
Senior Manager Corporate Communications and Investor Relations 
Formycon AG 
Fraunhoferstr. 15 
82152 Martinsried/Planegg/Germany 
phone +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149 
fax + 49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 110 
Sabrina.Mueller@formycon.com // www.formycon.com 
Disclaimer: 
This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information which are based on our current expectations 
and certain assumptions. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material 
differences between the actual future results, financial situation, performance of the company, development of the 
products and the estimates given here. Such known and unknown risks and uncertainties comprise, among others, the 
research and development, the regulatory approval process, the timing of the actions of regulatory bodies and other 
governmental authorities, clinical results, changes in laws and regulations, product quality, patient safety, patent 
litigation, contractual risks and dependencies from third parties. With respect to pipeline products, Formycon AG does 
not provide any representation, warranties or any other guarantees that the products will receive the necessary 
regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially exploitable and/or successful. Formycon AG assumes no 
obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments which differ from 
those anticipated. This document neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or 
subscribe for securities of Formycon AG. No public offering of securities of Formycon AG will be made nor is a public 
offering intended. This document and the information contained therein may not be distributed in or into the United 
States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdictions, in which such offer or such solicitation would 
be prohibited. This document does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities in the United States. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-01 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Formycon AG 
              Fraunhoferstraße 15 
              82152 Planegg-Martinsried 
              Germany 
Phone:        089 864667 100 
Fax:          089 864667 110 
Internet:     www.formycon.com 
ISIN:         DE000A1EWVY8 
WKN:          A1EWVY 
Indices:      Scale 30 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, 
              Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1171787 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1171787 2021-03-01

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2021 01:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

