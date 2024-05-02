Føroya Banki
Financial highlights and ratios - Føroya Banki Group
Highlights
Q1
Q1
Index
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
DKK 1,000
2024
2023
23 / 22
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
Net interest income
113,520
91,784
124
113,520
112,279
113,338
102,060
91,784
Dividends from shares and other investments
1
6,080
0
1
0
10
25
6,080
Net fee and commision income
21,496
22,303
96
21,496
22,168
16,826
20,383
22,303
Net interest and fee income
135,016
120,167
112
135,016
134,447
130,174
122,469
120,167
Net insurance result
9,418
929
1,014
9,418
6,321
23,738
14,937
929
Interest and fee income and income from insurance activities, net
144,434
121,096
119
144,434
140,768
153,912
137,406
121,096
Market value adjustments
6,972
1,576
443
6,972
31,721
13,949
7,369
1,576
Other operating income
2,388
1,350
177
2,388
4,407
1,495
2,042
1,350
Staff costs and administrative expenses
58,382
59,935
97
58,382
60,646
58,396
64,694
59,935
Impairment charges on loans and advances etc.
22,730
-8,400
22,730
5,086
460
-7,189
-8,400
Net profit
55,038
61,352
90
55,038
88,560
87,886
69,736
61,352
Loans and advances
8,915,364
8,354,190
107
8,915,364
8,882,855
8,790,393
8,655,308
8,354,190
Bonds at fair value
1,409,035
1,612,037
87
1,409,035
1,396,516
1,461,287
1,451,887
1,612,037
Intangible assets
5,347
2,195
244
5,347
1,702
1,780
1,987
2,195
Assets held for sale
0
19,000
0
0
19,000
19,000
19,000
Total assets
13,377,435
12,461,892
107
13,377,435
12,944,835
12,493,312
12,427,069
12,461,892
Amounts due to credit institutions and central banks
688,191
835,923
82
688,191
719,105
850,685
1,074,332
835,923
Issued bonds at amortised cost
982,496
564,813
174
982,496
986,134
561,264
556,176
564,813
Deposits and other debt
8,999,102
8,518,439
106
8,999,102
8,702,192
8,590,082
8,415,165
8,518,439
Total shareholders' equity
1,824,127
1,607,831
113
1,824,127
1,850,609
1,761,974
1,675,828
1,607,831
March 31
March 31
March 31
Dec. 31
Sept. 30
June 30
March 31
Ratios and key figures
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
Solvency
Ow n funds incl. MREL capital ratio, %
39.9
28.9
39.9
41.1
29.9
30.2
28.9
Ow n funds capital ratio, %
28.6
24.2
28.6
29.4
25.0
25.4
24.2
Tier 1 capital ratio, %
27.0
22.8
27.0
28.0
23.6
24.0
22.8
CET 1 capital
25.0
20.8
25.0
25.8
21.5
21.8
20.8
RWA, DKK mill
7,019
7,382
7,019
6,819
7,106
7,029
7,382
Profitability
Return on shareholders' equity after tax, %
3.0
3.6
3.0
4.9
5.1
4.2
3.6
Cost / income, %
54.4
43.7
54.4
39.7
37.9
42.0
43.7
Cost / income, % (excl. value adjustm. and impairments)
41.5
51.0
41.5
44.7
41.2
49.1
51.0
Return on assets
0.4
0.5
0.4
0.7
0.7
0.6
0.5
Market risk
Interest rate risk, %
0.8
1.4
0.8
0.8
1.0
1.5
1.4
Foreign exchange position, %
0.8
0.7
0.8
0.6
0.9
1.0
0.7
Foreign exchange risk, %
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Liquidity
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR), %
283.6
220.0
283.6
228.2
196.6
183.7
220.0
Net Stable Funding Ratio. (NSFR), %
156.3
144.8
156.3
151.8
142.6
141.0
144.8
Credit risk
Change in loans and advances, %
0.4
3.4
0.4
1.1
1.6
3.6
3.4
Gearing of loans and advances
4.9
5.1
4.9
4.8
4.9
5.1
5.1
Impairment and provisioning ratio, end of period, %
2.0
1.8
2.0
1.8
1.8
1.7
1.8
Write-off and provisioning ratio, %
0.2
-0.1
0.2
0.1
0.0
-0.1
-0.1
Share of amounts due on w hich interest rates
have been reduced, end of period, %
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.3
0.2
0.2
0.2
Shares
Earnings per share after tax (nom. DKK 20), DKK
5.7
6.4
5.7
9.3
9.2
7.3
6.4
Market price per share (nom. DKK 20), DKK
153.0
180.0
153.0
164.5
165.0
143.0
180.0
Book value per share (nom. DKK 20), DKK
190.5
169.9
190.5
193.3
186.0
177.0
169.9
Other
Number of full-time employees, end of period
209
203
209
207
207
203
203
Financial Review
"We delivered a generally positive performance for the first three months of 2024. Our profit before tax of DKK 70m was largely in line with the figure for the first quarter of last year. In addition to the favourable interest rate environment and the return on our own portfolio, the satisfactory performance was based on a sound balance between income and costs. Our income improved slightly, driven by an increase in business activity (both deposits and lending improving), while costs were in line with the previous quarterly periods.
Despite the positive trends, the first quarter was also marked by an increase in impairment charges compared to recent years. As previously announced, impairment charges are expected to return to a more normalised level in 2024 than what we have witnessed in recent years. However, the impairment charges taken previously do not imply that our customers generally are facing challenges, and they continue to display credit robustness. Nor have the impairment charges affected our previous full-year guidance for net profit of DKK 225-255m," says CEO Turið F. Arge.
Q1 2024 Highlights
Adjusted Income statement, Group
DKKm
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Index
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Index
Net interest income
92
100
93
96
86
78
92
78
119
Net fee and commission income
19
17
111
19
19
21
19
21
91
Net insurance income
12
12
98
24
19
5
12
5
246
Other operating income (less reclassification)
11
4
289
9
11
8
11
8
133
Operating income
135
133
101
148
135
112
135
112
120
Operating costs
1
-64
-65
99
-65
-64
-63
-64
-63
101
Sector costs
0
0
100
0
0
0
0
0
158
Profit before impairment charges
70
68
104
83
71
49
70
49
144
Impairment charges, net
-23
-5
447
0
7
8
-23
8
-
271
Operating profit
47
62
76
82
78
57
47
57
83
Non-recurring items
2
0
0
0
-6
-3
0
-3
Profit before investment portfolio earnings and tax
47
62
76
82
72
54
47
54
88
Investment portfolio earnings
3
23
46
49
26
15
22
23
22
104
Profit before tax
70
109
64
108
87
75
70
75
93
Operating cost/income, %
48
49
44
47
56
48
56
Number of FTE, end of period
209
207
101
207
203
203
209
203
103
1 Comprises staff costs, administrative expenses and amortisation, depreciation and impairment charges (less reclassification to non-recurring items).
2 Reclassified from Staff costs and administrative expenses.
3 Incl. net income from investments accounted for under the equity method (excl. sector shares).
Income statement
The following comments are generally stated relative to Q4 2023. Due to seasonal variations, comments provided on the insurance segment relate to Q1 2023.
Operating income
The Føroya Banki Group generated operating income of DKK 135m in Q1 2024, an increase of DKK 2m compared to Q4 2023, driven by quarter-on-quarter increases in net fee and commission income and other operating income that outweighed the slight decrease seen in net interest income.
Net interest income
Net interest income was DKK 92m in Q1 2024, a decrease of DKK 7m compared to Q4 2023 that was mainly due to higher funding costs.
Net fee and commission income
Net fee and commission income amounted to DKK 19m in Q1 2024, DKK 2m higher than in Q4 2023. The income in Q1 2024 is higher due to fees that are charged in the beginning of the year.
Net insurance income
Net insurance income was DKK 12m in Q1 2024, DKK 7m more than in Q1 2023. Both in Q1 2023 and in Q1 2024, there have been severe storms in the Faroe Islands, but despite this storm in Q1, the result is positive.
Operating and sector costs
Operating costs amounted to DKK 64m in Q1 2024, DKK 1m less than in Q4 2023. The costs are under pressure due to price and salary growth, but the Bank has a continuous focus on maintaining the costs on a stable level.
Profit before impairment charges
Profit before impairment charges was DKK 70m in Q1 2024, an increase of DKK 3m compared to Q4 2023.
Impairment charges
Net impairments were DKK 23m in Q1 2024 compared to DKK 5m in Q4 2023. The increase in net impairments can be attributed to a few corporate clients in Greenland. In the Faroese part of the operations the impairments are reversed. The total increase is not a sign of general challenges with the client base that continues to show solid creditworthiness. The management provision of DKK 100m taken in relation to the ongoing economic uncertainty as well as uncertainty in relation to the Bank's impairment calculation and modelling did not change during the quarter. Management believes that the overall economic uncertainty remains a risk to the Bank's customers.
Operating profit
The resulting operating profit was DKK 47m in Q1 2024 compared to DKK 62m in Q4 2023.
Non-recurring items
Non-recurring items amounted to DKK 0m in Q1 2024, the same as in Q4 2023.
Investment portfolio earnings
Investment portfolio earnings amounted to DKK 23m in Q1 2024 compared to DKK 46m in Q4 2023.
Profit before tax
Profit before tax in Q1 2024 was DKK 70m, DKK 39m less than the pre-tax profit of DKK 109m reported for Q4 2023.
Balance sheet
Føroya Banki's total assets at 31 March 2024 amounted to DKK 13.4bn, up by DKK 0.4bn compared to 31 December 2023. Loans and advances were DKK 8.9bn, DKK 33m more than at 31 December 2023. Deposits were DKK 9.0bn, up by DKK 297m compared to 31 December 2023. Liquidity invested in Danish mortgage bonds and Danish government bonds amounted to DKK 1.4bn, an increase of DKK 13m compared to 31 December 2023. Liquidity invested in equities amounted to DKK 276m, a decrease of DKK 4m relative to 31
December 2023. Shareholders' equity at 31 March 2024 amounted to DKK 1,824m, down by DKK 26m compared to 31 December 2023 due to the payment of dividend in the amount of DKK 80m.
Capital and Liquidity
At 31 March 2024, the Group's CET1 capital ratio was 25.0%, the Tier 1 capital ratio was 27.0% and the Own funds capital ratio was 28.6%. The Own funds capital ratio, incl. MREL capital, was 39.9%. The net profit for the Q1 2024 period, amounting to DKK 55.0m, is not included in the calculation of the capital ratios. The Group's liquidity indicator was 278.3% at 31 March 2024, well above the requirement of 100%. The Group's LCR at 31 March 2024 was 283.6%, also well above the requirement of 100%. The Group's Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) was 156.3% at 31 March 2024, well above the requirement of 100%.
The preliminary assessment by the Financial Supervisory Authority still lacks clarity regarding the existence of a well-developed and established market for residential and commercial properties in both the Faroe Islands and Greenland. The case is expected to be resolved in the first half of 2024. Despite the ongoing proceedings resulting in a deviation from the dividend policy in 2023, the bank remains committed to its goals for 2024.
Compliance with the Danish FSA Supervisory Diamond
The Supervisory Diamond
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
FSA limit
Sum of large exposures
133,9%
150,1%
< 175%
Liquidity indicator
278,3%
222,4%
>100 %
Loan growth
6,7%
8,6%
< 20 %
Property exposure
13,4%
13,8%
< 25 %
At 31 March 2024, the Group was in compliance with all Supervisory Diamond requirements set by the FSA.
Events after the balance sheet date
No events have occurred since 31 March 2024 that are deemed to have a significant impact on the Group's financial position.
Guidance for 2024
Management reconfirms the guidance for 2024 communicated in the Group's annual report for 2023. The guidance was for a net profit in the range of DKK 225-255m.
The guidance is subject to uncertainty, including impairments on loans and advances, market value adjustments, and macroeconomic developments in the markets in which the Group operates.
Føroya BankiInterim Report Q1 2024
Adjusted results
Restated income
Note Adjusted Income statement Q1 2024, Group, DKK 1,000
Income statement
Restatement
statement
1, 5
Net interest income
113,520
-21,083
92,436
2, 6
Net fee and commission income
21,496
-2,141
19,356
5, 7, 8
Net insurance income
9,418
2,450
11,868
2, 4
Other operating income
2,388
8,695
11,083
Operating income
146,822
-12,079
134,743
3, 6, 7
Operating costs
60,488
3,681
64,169
Sector costs
497
0
497
Profit before impairment charges
85,837
-15,760
70,077
Impairment charges
22,730
0
22,730
Operating profit
63,108
-15,760
47,347
3
Non-recurring items
0
0
0
Profit before investment portfolio earnings and tax
63,108
-15,760
47,347
1, 4, 8
Investment portfolio earnings
6,972
15,760
22,732
Profit before tax
70,080
0
70,080
Note Adjusted Income statement Q1 2023, Group, DKK 1,000
1, 5
Net interest income
91,784
-14,068
77,716
2, 6
Net fee and commission income
28,383
-7,091
21,292
5, 7, 8
Net insurance income
929
3,893
4,822
2, 4
Other operating income
1,350
6,992
8,342
Operating income
122,445
-10,274
112,171
3, 6, 7
Operating costs
61,748
1,597
63,345
Sector costs
315
0
315
Profit before impairment charges
60,382
-11,871
48,511
Impairment charges
-8,400
0
-8,400
Operating profit
68,782
-11,871
56,911
3
Non-recurring items
0
-3,286
-3,286
Profit before investment portfolio earnings and tax
68,782
-15,157
53,625
1, 4, 8
Investment portfolio earnings
6,684
15,156
21,840
Profit before tax
75,465
0
75,465
Note Restatements made to the income statement, DKK 1,000
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
1
Reclassification of interest income related to bonds from the item Interest income to Investment
22,945
14,720
portfolio earnings.
2
Dividends and fees reclassified from Net fee and commission income to Other operating income.
1
7,091
3
Reclassification of severance costs to Non-recurring items.
3,286
4
Reclassification of value adjustments related to sector shares and of profit or loss from currency
8,694
99
transactions to Other operating income.
5
Reclassification of interest income from Net insurance income to Net interest income due to
1,862
652
implementation of IFRS 17
6
Reclassification from Net fee and commision income to Operation costs due to implementation of
2,140
1,575
IFRS 17
7
Reclassification of operating costs from Net insurance income to Operating costs due to
6,168
4,883
implementation of IFRS 17
8
Reclassification of market value adjustments from net insurance income to Investment portfolio
1,856
1,237
earnings due to implementation of IFRS 17
Segments
Adjusted Income statement, Banking
DKKm
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Index
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Index
Net interest income
92
100
93
96
86
78
92
78
119
Net fee and commission income
23
21
109
23
23
25
23
25
94
Other operating income
10
3
378
8
9
8
10
8
128
Operating income
125
124
101
127
118
110
125
110
114
Operating cost
-58
-59
100
-59
-58
-58
-58
-58
100
Sector costs
0
0
100
0
0
0
0
0
158
Profit before impairment charges
66
65
103
68
60
51
66
51
130
Impairment charges, net
-23
-5
447
0
7
8
-23
8
-
271
Operating profit
44
59
74
68
67
60
44
60
73
Non-recurring items
0
0
0
-6
-3
0
-3
Profit before investment portfolio earnings and tax
44
59
74
68
62
56
44
56
78
Investment portfolio earnings
19
42
45
24
14
20
19
20
95
Profit before tax
63
102
62
92
76
76
63
76
82
Loans and advances
8,915
8,883
100
8,790
8,655
8,354
8,915
8,354
107
Deposits and other debt
8,930
8,710
103
8,602
8,426
8,524
8,930
8,524
105
Mortgage credit
2,621
2,599
101
2,615
2,567
2,634
2,621
2,634
100
Operating cost/income, %
47
47
46
49
53
47
53
Number of FTE, end of period
178
176
101
176
173
172
178
172
103
Personal Banking
The Personal Banking segment reported operating income of DKK 84m in Q1 2024, DKK 6m less than in Q4 2023. Net interest income was DKK 60m in Q1 2024, down DKK 12m compared to Q4 2023. The decrease in net interest income is mainly due to higher costs in external funding.
Net fee and commission income was DKK 18m in Q1 2024, DKK 1m more than in the preceding quarter. Other operating income amounted to DKK 6m in Q1 2024, up from DKK 2m in Q4 2023. The growth in Other operating income is mainly due to higher return from the Bank's sector shares.
Operating costs were DKK 49m in Q1 2024, flat relative to Q4 2023. Impairment charges amounted to a reversal of DKK 5m in Q1 2024 compared to a net impairment charge of DKK 5m in Q4 2023. The reason for the low impairment level is that the personal banking segment still seems to be robust. As a result, operating profit for Q1 2024 was DKK 39m, DKK 4m more than in the prior quarter.
Investment portfolio earnings posted to the personal banking segment amounted to DKK 14m in Q1 2024 compared to DKK 30m in Q4 2023. No non-recurring items were seen in the Personal Banking segment in Q1 2024 nor in Q4 2023.
Profit before tax thus amounted to DKK 53m in Q1 2024, DKK 12m less than the DKK 65m posted in Q4 2023.
Loans and advances to personal customers in Q1 2024 rose by DKK 58m to DKK 4,124m, and brokered mortgage credit rose by DKK 12m to DKK 2,191m, both compared to 31 December 2023. The growth is a return to the trend seen in recent years, where Faroese households increasingly embracing the traditional Danish financing model of 80% LTV mortgage funding with the residual in 2nd lien bank lending. Deposits held by personal customers rose by DKK 26m in Q1 2024 to DKK 5,788m at 31 March 2024.
Adjusted Income statement, Personal banking
DKKm
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Index
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Index
Net interest income
60
72
83
60
48
43
60
43
138
Net fee and commission income
18
16
109
18
16
18
18
18
101
Other operating income
6
2
393
5
7
6
6
6
97
Operating income
84
90
93
84
71
67
84
67
124
Operating costs
-49
-49
100
-51
-49
-47
-49
-47
104
Sector costs
0
0
100
0
0
0
0
0
158
Profit before impairment charges
34
40
85
32
22
20
34
20
174
Impairment charges, net
5
-5
-89
1
1
5
5
5
95
Operating profit
39
35
113
33
23
25
39
25
158
Non-recurring items
0
0
0
-5
-3
0
-3
Profit before investment portfolio earnings and tax
39
35
113
33
18
22
39
22
179
Investment portfolio earnings
14
30
45
17
10
11
14
11
128
Profit before tax
53
65
81
51
28
33
53
33
162
Loans and advances
4,124
4,066
101
3,859
3,771
3,673
4,124
3,673
112
Deposits and other debt
5,788
5,761
100
5,678
5,584
5,392
5,788
5,392
107
Mortgage credit
2,191
2,179
101
2,203
2,285
2,331
2,191
2,331
94
Number of FTE, end of period
79
81
98
82
74
74
79
74
106
Corporate Banking
Corporate Banking activities generated operating income of DKK 42m in Q1 2024, an increase of 23% or DKK 8m compared to Q4 2023. Net interest income rose by DKK 5m to DKK 33m due to full implementation of interest rate increases for the corporate clients. Net fee and commission income was flat at DKK 5m, and other operating income rose by DKK 2m to DKK 3m in Q1 2024 compared to Q4 2023.
Operating costs were DKK 9m in Q1 2024, flat compared to Q4 2023. Net impairment charges during Q1 2023 amounted to DKK 28m compared to a net charge of DKK 0m in Q4 2023.
Operating profit for Q1 2024 amounted to DKK 5m, a decrease of DKK 20m relative to Q4 2023.
Investment portfolio earnings posted to the corporate banking segment in Q1 2024 amounted to DKK 5m, DKK 6m less than in the preceding quarter. The increase in net impairments can be attributed to a few corporate clients in Greenland. In the Faroese part of the operations the impairments are reversed. The total increase is not a sign of general challenges with the client base that continues to show solid creditworthiness.
The resulting profit before tax for the quarter was DKK 10m, compared to DKK 36m in the final quarter of 2023.
Corporate loans and advances fell by DKK 25m in Q1 2024 to DKK 4,791m on 31 March 2024. Customer deposits rose by DKK 194m during the period to DKK 3,143m. Brokered mortgage credit rose by DKK 10m to DKK 430m at 31 March 2024 compared to 31 December 2023.
Adjusted Income statement, Corporate Banking
DKKm
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Index
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Index
Net interest income
33
28
117
36
38
35
33
35
95
Net fee and commission income
5
5
109
5
7
7
5
7
77
Other operating income
3
1
354
3
2
1
3
1
298
Operating income
42
34
123
44
47
43
42
43
98
Operating costs
-9
-9
100
-8
-8
-6
-9
-6
153
Sector costs
0
0
100
0
0
0
0
0
158
Profit before impairment charges
32
24
132
36
39
36
32
36
88
Impairment charges, net
-28
0
-8287
-2
6
3
-28
3
-
827
Operating profit
5
25
18
34
45
40
5
40
11
Non-recurring items
0
0
0
-1
0
0
0
Profit before investment portfolio earnings and tax
5
25
18
34
44
39
5
39
12
Investment portfolio earnings
5
12
45
7
4
4
5
4
128
Profit before tax
10
36
27
41
48
44
10
44
23
Loans and advances
4,791
4,816
99
4,932
4,884
4,681
4,791
4,681
102
Deposits and other debt
3,143
2,948
107
2,924
2,824
3,132
3,143
3,132
100
Mortgage credit
430
420
102
412
282
302
430
302
142
Number of FTE, end of period
15
14
105
15
15
15
15
15
100
