Føroya Banki Interim Report Q1 2024

Financial Review

"We delivered a generally positive performance for the first three months of 2024. Our profit before tax of DKK 70m was largely in line with the figure for the first quarter of last year. In addition to the favourable interest rate environment and the return on our own portfolio, the satisfactory performance was based on a sound balance between income and costs. Our income improved slightly, driven by an increase in business activity (both deposits and lending improving), while costs were in line with the previous quarterly periods.

Despite the positive trends, the first quarter was also marked by an increase in impairment charges compared to recent years. As previously announced, impairment charges are expected to return to a more normalised level in 2024 than what we have witnessed in recent years. However, the impairment charges taken previously do not imply that our customers generally are facing challenges, and they continue to display credit robustness. Nor have the impairment charges affected our previous full-year guidance for net profit of DKK 225-255m," says CEO Turið F. Arge.

Q1 2024 Highlights

Adjusted Income statement, Group DKKm Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Index Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Index Net interest income 92 100 93 96 86 78 92 78 119 Net fee and commission income 19 17 111 19 19 21 19 21 91 Net insurance income 12 12 98 24 19 5 12 5 246 Other operating income (less reclassification) 11 4 289 9 11 8 11 8 133 Operating income 135 133 101 148 135 112 135 112 120 Operating costs 1 -64 -65 99 -65 -64 -63 -64 -63 101 Sector costs 0 0 100 0 0 0 0 0 158 Profit before impairment charges 70 68 104 83 71 49 70 49 144 Impairment charges, net -23 -5 447 0 7 8 -23 8 - 271 Operating profit 47 62 76 82 78 57 47 57 83 Non-recurring items 2 0 0 0 -6 -3 0 -3 Profit before investment portfolio earnings and tax 47 62 76 82 72 54 47 54 88 Investment portfolio earnings 3 23 46 49 26 15 22 23 22 104 Profit before tax 70 109 64 108 87 75 70 75 93 Operating cost/income, % 48 49 44 47 56 48 56 Number of FTE, end of period 209 207 101 207 203 203 209 203 103 1 Comprises staff costs, administrative expenses and amortisation, depreciation and impairment charges (less reclassification to non-recurring items). 2 Reclassified from Staff costs and administrative expenses. 3 Incl. net income from investments accounted for under the equity method (excl. sector shares).

Income statement

The following comments are generally stated relative to Q4 2023. Due to seasonal variations, comments provided on the insurance segment relate to Q1 2023.

Operating income

The Føroya Banki Group generated operating income of DKK 135m in Q1 2024, an increase of DKK 2m compared to Q4 2023, driven by quarter-on-quarter increases in net fee and commission income and other operating income that outweighed the slight decrease seen in net interest income.

Net interest income

Net interest income was DKK 92m in Q1 2024, a decrease of DKK 7m compared to Q4 2023 that was mainly due to higher funding costs.