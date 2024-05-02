Føroya Banki

Interim Report Q1 2024

Føroya Banki

Interim Report Q1 2024

Financial highlights and ratios - Føroya Banki Group

Highlights

Q1

Q1

Index

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

DKK 1,000

2024

2023

23 / 22

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Net interest income

113,520

91,784

124

113,520

112,279

113,338

102,060

91,784

Dividends from shares and other investments

1

6,080

0

1

0

10

25

6,080

Net fee and commision income

21,496

22,303

96

21,496

22,168

16,826

20,383

22,303

Net interest and fee income

135,016

120,167

112

135,016

134,447

130,174

122,469

120,167

Net insurance result

9,418

929

1,014

9,418

6,321

23,738

14,937

929

Interest and fee income and income from insurance activities, net

144,434

121,096

119

144,434

140,768

153,912

137,406

121,096

Market value adjustments

6,972

1,576

443

6,972

31,721

13,949

7,369

1,576

Other operating income

2,388

1,350

177

2,388

4,407

1,495

2,042

1,350

Staff costs and administrative expenses

58,382

59,935

97

58,382

60,646

58,396

64,694

59,935

Impairment charges on loans and advances etc.

22,730

-8,400

22,730

5,086

460

-7,189

-8,400

Net profit

55,038

61,352

90

55,038

88,560

87,886

69,736

61,352

Loans and advances

8,915,364

8,354,190

107

8,915,364

8,882,855

8,790,393

8,655,308

8,354,190

Bonds at fair value

1,409,035

1,612,037

87

1,409,035

1,396,516

1,461,287

1,451,887

1,612,037

Intangible assets

5,347

2,195

244

5,347

1,702

1,780

1,987

2,195

Assets held for sale

0

19,000

0

0

19,000

19,000

19,000

Total assets

13,377,435

12,461,892

107

13,377,435

12,944,835

12,493,312

12,427,069

12,461,892

Amounts due to credit institutions and central banks

688,191

835,923

82

688,191

719,105

850,685

1,074,332

835,923

Issued bonds at amortised cost

982,496

564,813

174

982,496

986,134

561,264

556,176

564,813

Deposits and other debt

8,999,102

8,518,439

106

8,999,102

8,702,192

8,590,082

8,415,165

8,518,439

Total shareholders' equity

1,824,127

1,607,831

113

1,824,127

1,850,609

1,761,974

1,675,828

1,607,831

March 31

March 31

March 31

Dec. 31

Sept. 30

June 30

March 31

Ratios and key figures

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Solvency

Ow n funds incl. MREL capital ratio, %

39.9

28.9

39.9

41.1

29.9

30.2

28.9

Ow n funds capital ratio, %

28.6

24.2

28.6

29.4

25.0

25.4

24.2

Tier 1 capital ratio, %

27.0

22.8

27.0

28.0

23.6

24.0

22.8

CET 1 capital

25.0

20.8

25.0

25.8

21.5

21.8

20.8

RWA, DKK mill

7,019

7,382

7,019

6,819

7,106

7,029

7,382

Profitability

Return on shareholders' equity after tax, %

3.0

3.6

3.0

4.9

5.1

4.2

3.6

Cost / income, %

54.4

43.7

54.4

39.7

37.9

42.0

43.7

Cost / income, % (excl. value adjustm. and impairments)

41.5

51.0

41.5

44.7

41.2

49.1

51.0

Return on assets

0.4

0.5

0.4

0.7

0.7

0.6

0.5

Market risk

Interest rate risk, %

0.8

1.4

0.8

0.8

1.0

1.5

1.4

Foreign exchange position, %

0.8

0.7

0.8

0.6

0.9

1.0

0.7

Foreign exchange risk, %

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Liquidity

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR), %

283.6

220.0

283.6

228.2

196.6

183.7

220.0

Net Stable Funding Ratio. (NSFR), %

156.3

144.8

156.3

151.8

142.6

141.0

144.8

Credit risk

Change in loans and advances, %

0.4

3.4

0.4

1.1

1.6

3.6

3.4

Gearing of loans and advances

4.9

5.1

4.9

4.8

4.9

5.1

5.1

Impairment and provisioning ratio, end of period, %

2.0

1.8

2.0

1.8

1.8

1.7

1.8

Write-off and provisioning ratio, %

0.2

-0.1

0.2

0.1

0.0

-0.1

-0.1

Share of amounts due on w hich interest rates

have been reduced, end of period, %

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.3

0.2

0.2

0.2

Shares

Earnings per share after tax (nom. DKK 20), DKK

5.7

6.4

5.7

9.3

9.2

7.3

6.4

Market price per share (nom. DKK 20), DKK

153.0

180.0

153.0

164.5

165.0

143.0

180.0

Book value per share (nom. DKK 20), DKK

190.5

169.9

190.5

193.3

186.0

177.0

169.9

Other

Number of full-time employees, end of period

209

203

209

207

207

203

203

Føroya Banki

Interim Report Q1 2024

Financial Review

"We delivered a generally positive performance for the first three months of 2024. Our profit before tax of DKK 70m was largely in line with the figure for the first quarter of last year. In addition to the favourable interest rate environment and the return on our own portfolio, the satisfactory performance was based on a sound balance between income and costs. Our income improved slightly, driven by an increase in business activity (both deposits and lending improving), while costs were in line with the previous quarterly periods.

Despite the positive trends, the first quarter was also marked by an increase in impairment charges compared to recent years. As previously announced, impairment charges are expected to return to a more normalised level in 2024 than what we have witnessed in recent years. However, the impairment charges taken previously do not imply that our customers generally are facing challenges, and they continue to display credit robustness. Nor have the impairment charges affected our previous full-year guidance for net profit of DKK 225-255m," says CEO Turið F. Arge.

Q1 2024 Highlights

Adjusted Income statement, Group

DKKm

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Index

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

Index

Net interest income

92

100

93

96

86

78

92

78

119

Net fee and commission income

19

17

111

19

19

21

19

21

91

Net insurance income

12

12

98

24

19

5

12

5

246

Other operating income (less reclassification)

11

4

289

9

11

8

11

8

133

Operating income

135

133

101

148

135

112

135

112

120

Operating costs

1

-64

-65

99

-65

-64

-63

-64

-63

101

Sector costs

0

0

100

0

0

0

0

0

158

Profit before impairment charges

70

68

104

83

71

49

70

49

144

Impairment charges, net

-23

-5

447

0

7

8

-23

8

-

271

Operating profit

47

62

76

82

78

57

47

57

83

Non-recurring items

2

0

0

0

-6

-3

0

-3

Profit before investment portfolio earnings and tax

47

62

76

82

72

54

47

54

88

Investment portfolio earnings

3

23

46

49

26

15

22

23

22

104

Profit before tax

70

109

64

108

87

75

70

75

93

Operating cost/income, %

48

49

44

47

56

48

56

Number of FTE, end of period

209

207

101

207

203

203

209

203

103

1 Comprises staff costs, administrative expenses and amortisation, depreciation and impairment charges (less reclassification to non-recurring items).

2 Reclassified from Staff costs and administrative expenses.

3 Incl. net income from investments accounted for under the equity method (excl. sector shares).

Income statement

The following comments are generally stated relative to Q4 2023. Due to seasonal variations, comments provided on the insurance segment relate to Q1 2023.

Operating income

The Føroya Banki Group generated operating income of DKK 135m in Q1 2024, an increase of DKK 2m compared to Q4 2023, driven by quarter-on-quarter increases in net fee and commission income and other operating income that outweighed the slight decrease seen in net interest income.

Net interest income

Net interest income was DKK 92m in Q1 2024, a decrease of DKK 7m compared to Q4 2023 that was mainly due to higher funding costs.

Føroya Banki

Interim Report Q1 2024

Net fee and commission income

Net fee and commission income amounted to DKK 19m in Q1 2024, DKK 2m higher than in Q4 2023. The income in Q1 2024 is higher due to fees that are charged in the beginning of the year.

Net insurance income

Net insurance income was DKK 12m in Q1 2024, DKK 7m more than in Q1 2023. Both in Q1 2023 and in Q1 2024, there have been severe storms in the Faroe Islands, but despite this storm in Q1, the result is positive.

Operating and sector costs

Operating costs amounted to DKK 64m in Q1 2024, DKK 1m less than in Q4 2023. The costs are under pressure due to price and salary growth, but the Bank has a continuous focus on maintaining the costs on a stable level.

Profit before impairment charges

Profit before impairment charges was DKK 70m in Q1 2024, an increase of DKK 3m compared to Q4 2023.

Impairment charges

Net impairments were DKK 23m in Q1 2024 compared to DKK 5m in Q4 2023. The increase in net impairments can be attributed to a few corporate clients in Greenland. In the Faroese part of the operations the impairments are reversed. The total increase is not a sign of general challenges with the client base that continues to show solid creditworthiness. The management provision of DKK 100m taken in relation to the ongoing economic uncertainty as well as uncertainty in relation to the Bank's impairment calculation and modelling did not change during the quarter. Management believes that the overall economic uncertainty remains a risk to the Bank's customers.

Operating profit

The resulting operating profit was DKK 47m in Q1 2024 compared to DKK 62m in Q4 2023.

Non-recurring items

Non-recurring items amounted to DKK 0m in Q1 2024, the same as in Q4 2023.

Investment portfolio earnings

Investment portfolio earnings amounted to DKK 23m in Q1 2024 compared to DKK 46m in Q4 2023.

Profit before tax

Profit before tax in Q1 2024 was DKK 70m, DKK 39m less than the pre-tax profit of DKK 109m reported for Q4 2023.

Balance sheet

Føroya Banki's total assets at 31 March 2024 amounted to DKK 13.4bn, up by DKK 0.4bn compared to 31 December 2023. Loans and advances were DKK 8.9bn, DKK 33m more than at 31 December 2023. Deposits were DKK 9.0bn, up by DKK 297m compared to 31 December 2023. Liquidity invested in Danish mortgage bonds and Danish government bonds amounted to DKK 1.4bn, an increase of DKK 13m compared to 31 December 2023. Liquidity invested in equities amounted to DKK 276m, a decrease of DKK 4m relative to 31

Føroya Banki

Interim Report Q1 2024

December 2023. Shareholders' equity at 31 March 2024 amounted to DKK 1,824m, down by DKK 26m compared to 31 December 2023 due to the payment of dividend in the amount of DKK 80m.

Capital and Liquidity

At 31 March 2024, the Group's CET1 capital ratio was 25.0%, the Tier 1 capital ratio was 27.0% and the Own funds capital ratio was 28.6%. The Own funds capital ratio, incl. MREL capital, was 39.9%. The net profit for the Q1 2024 period, amounting to DKK 55.0m, is not included in the calculation of the capital ratios. The Group's liquidity indicator was 278.3% at 31 March 2024, well above the requirement of 100%. The Group's LCR at 31 March 2024 was 283.6%, also well above the requirement of 100%. The Group's Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) was 156.3% at 31 March 2024, well above the requirement of 100%.

The preliminary assessment by the Financial Supervisory Authority still lacks clarity regarding the existence of a well-developed and established market for residential and commercial properties in both the Faroe Islands and Greenland. The case is expected to be resolved in the first half of 2024. Despite the ongoing proceedings resulting in a deviation from the dividend policy in 2023, the bank remains committed to its goals for 2024.

Compliance with the Danish FSA Supervisory Diamond

The Supervisory Diamond

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

FSA limit

Sum of large exposures

133,9%

150,1%

< 175%

Liquidity indicator

278,3%

222,4%

>100 %

Loan growth

6,7%

8,6%

< 20 %

Property exposure

13,4%

13,8%

< 25 %

At 31 March 2024, the Group was in compliance with all Supervisory Diamond requirements set by the FSA.

Events after the balance sheet date

No events have occurred since 31 March 2024 that are deemed to have a significant impact on the Group's financial position.

Guidance for 2024

Management reconfirms the guidance for 2024 communicated in the Group's annual report for 2023. The guidance was for a net profit in the range of DKK 225-255m.

The guidance is subject to uncertainty, including impairments on loans and advances, market value adjustments, and macroeconomic developments in the markets in which the Group operates.

Føroya BankiInterim Report Q1 2024

Adjusted results

Restated income

Note Adjusted Income statement Q1 2024, Group, DKK 1,000

Income statement

Restatement

statement

1, 5

Net interest income

113,520

-21,083

92,436

2, 6

Net fee and commission income

21,496

-2,141

19,356

5, 7, 8

Net insurance income

9,418

2,450

11,868

2, 4

Other operating income

2,388

8,695

11,083

Operating income

146,822

-12,079

134,743

3, 6, 7

Operating costs

60,488

3,681

64,169

Sector costs

497

0

497

Profit before impairment charges

85,837

-15,760

70,077

Impairment charges

22,730

0

22,730

Operating profit

63,108

-15,760

47,347

3

Non-recurring items

0

0

0

Profit before investment portfolio earnings and tax

63,108

-15,760

47,347

1, 4, 8

Investment portfolio earnings

6,972

15,760

22,732

Profit before tax

70,080

0

70,080

Note Adjusted Income statement Q1 2023, Group, DKK 1,000

1, 5

Net interest income

91,784

-14,068

77,716

2, 6

Net fee and commission income

28,383

-7,091

21,292

5, 7, 8

Net insurance income

929

3,893

4,822

2, 4

Other operating income

1,350

6,992

8,342

Operating income

122,445

-10,274

112,171

3, 6, 7

Operating costs

61,748

1,597

63,345

Sector costs

315

0

315

Profit before impairment charges

60,382

-11,871

48,511

Impairment charges

-8,400

0

-8,400

Operating profit

68,782

-11,871

56,911

3

Non-recurring items

0

-3,286

-3,286

Profit before investment portfolio earnings and tax

68,782

-15,157

53,625

1, 4, 8

Investment portfolio earnings

6,684

15,156

21,840

Profit before tax

75,465

0

75,465

Note Restatements made to the income statement, DKK 1,000

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

1

Reclassification of interest income related to bonds from the item Interest income to Investment

22,945

14,720

portfolio earnings.

2

Dividends and fees reclassified from Net fee and commission income to Other operating income.

1

7,091

3

Reclassification of severance costs to Non-recurring items.

3,286

4

Reclassification of value adjustments related to sector shares and of profit or loss from currency

8,694

99

transactions to Other operating income.

5

Reclassification of interest income from Net insurance income to Net interest income due to

1,862

652

implementation of IFRS 17

6

Reclassification from Net fee and commision income to Operation costs due to implementation of

2,140

1,575

IFRS 17

7

Reclassification of operating costs from Net insurance income to Operating costs due to

6,168

4,883

implementation of IFRS 17

8

Reclassification of market value adjustments from net insurance income to Investment portfolio

1,856

1,237

earnings due to implementation of IFRS 17

Føroya Banki

Interim Report Q1 2024

Segments

Adjusted Income statement, Banking

DKKm

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Index

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

Index

Net interest income

92

100

93

96

86

78

92

78

119

Net fee and commission income

23

21

109

23

23

25

23

25

94

Other operating income

10

3

378

8

9

8

10

8

128

Operating income

125

124

101

127

118

110

125

110

114

Operating cost

-58

-59

100

-59

-58

-58

-58

-58

100

Sector costs

0

0

100

0

0

0

0

0

158

Profit before impairment charges

66

65

103

68

60

51

66

51

130

Impairment charges, net

-23

-5

447

0

7

8

-23

8

-

271

Operating profit

44

59

74

68

67

60

44

60

73

Non-recurring items

0

0

0

-6

-3

0

-3

Profit before investment portfolio earnings and tax

44

59

74

68

62

56

44

56

78

Investment portfolio earnings

19

42

45

24

14

20

19

20

95

Profit before tax

63

102

62

92

76

76

63

76

82

Loans and advances

8,915

8,883

100

8,790

8,655

8,354

8,915

8,354

107

Deposits and other debt

8,930

8,710

103

8,602

8,426

8,524

8,930

8,524

105

Mortgage credit

2,621

2,599

101

2,615

2,567

2,634

2,621

2,634

100

Operating cost/income, %

47

47

46

49

53

47

53

Number of FTE, end of period

178

176

101

176

173

172

178

172

103

Føroya Banki

Interim Report Q1 2024

Personal Banking

The Personal Banking segment reported operating income of DKK 84m in Q1 2024, DKK 6m less than in Q4 2023. Net interest income was DKK 60m in Q1 2024, down DKK 12m compared to Q4 2023. The decrease in net interest income is mainly due to higher costs in external funding.

Net fee and commission income was DKK 18m in Q1 2024, DKK 1m more than in the preceding quarter. Other operating income amounted to DKK 6m in Q1 2024, up from DKK 2m in Q4 2023. The growth in Other operating income is mainly due to higher return from the Bank's sector shares.

Operating costs were DKK 49m in Q1 2024, flat relative to Q4 2023. Impairment charges amounted to a reversal of DKK 5m in Q1 2024 compared to a net impairment charge of DKK 5m in Q4 2023. The reason for the low impairment level is that the personal banking segment still seems to be robust. As a result, operating profit for Q1 2024 was DKK 39m, DKK 4m more than in the prior quarter.

Investment portfolio earnings posted to the personal banking segment amounted to DKK 14m in Q1 2024 compared to DKK 30m in Q4 2023. No non-recurring items were seen in the Personal Banking segment in Q1 2024 nor in Q4 2023.

Profit before tax thus amounted to DKK 53m in Q1 2024, DKK 12m less than the DKK 65m posted in Q4 2023.

Loans and advances to personal customers in Q1 2024 rose by DKK 58m to DKK 4,124m, and brokered mortgage credit rose by DKK 12m to DKK 2,191m, both compared to 31 December 2023. The growth is a return to the trend seen in recent years, where Faroese households increasingly embracing the traditional Danish financing model of 80% LTV mortgage funding with the residual in 2nd lien bank lending. Deposits held by personal customers rose by DKK 26m in Q1 2024 to DKK 5,788m at 31 March 2024.

Adjusted Income statement, Personal banking

DKKm

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Index

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

Index

Net interest income

60

72

83

60

48

43

60

43

138

Net fee and commission income

18

16

109

18

16

18

18

18

101

Other operating income

6

2

393

5

7

6

6

6

97

Operating income

84

90

93

84

71

67

84

67

124

Operating costs

-49

-49

100

-51

-49

-47

-49

-47

104

Sector costs

0

0

100

0

0

0

0

0

158

Profit before impairment charges

34

40

85

32

22

20

34

20

174

Impairment charges, net

5

-5

-89

1

1

5

5

5

95

Operating profit

39

35

113

33

23

25

39

25

158

Non-recurring items

0

0

0

-5

-3

0

-3

Profit before investment portfolio earnings and tax

39

35

113

33

18

22

39

22

179

Investment portfolio earnings

14

30

45

17

10

11

14

11

128

Profit before tax

53

65

81

51

28

33

53

33

162

Loans and advances

4,124

4,066

101

3,859

3,771

3,673

4,124

3,673

112

Deposits and other debt

5,788

5,761

100

5,678

5,584

5,392

5,788

5,392

107

Mortgage credit

2,191

2,179

101

2,203

2,285

2,331

2,191

2,331

94

Number of FTE, end of period

79

81

98

82

74

74

79

74

106

Føroya Banki

Interim Report Q1 2024

Corporate Banking

Corporate Banking activities generated operating income of DKK 42m in Q1 2024, an increase of 23% or DKK 8m compared to Q4 2023. Net interest income rose by DKK 5m to DKK 33m due to full implementation of interest rate increases for the corporate clients. Net fee and commission income was flat at DKK 5m, and other operating income rose by DKK 2m to DKK 3m in Q1 2024 compared to Q4 2023.

Operating costs were DKK 9m in Q1 2024, flat compared to Q4 2023. Net impairment charges during Q1 2023 amounted to DKK 28m compared to a net charge of DKK 0m in Q4 2023.

Operating profit for Q1 2024 amounted to DKK 5m, a decrease of DKK 20m relative to Q4 2023.

Investment portfolio earnings posted to the corporate banking segment in Q1 2024 amounted to DKK 5m, DKK 6m less than in the preceding quarter. The increase in net impairments can be attributed to a few corporate clients in Greenland. In the Faroese part of the operations the impairments are reversed. The total increase is not a sign of general challenges with the client base that continues to show solid creditworthiness.

The resulting profit before tax for the quarter was DKK 10m, compared to DKK 36m in the final quarter of 2023.

Corporate loans and advances fell by DKK 25m in Q1 2024 to DKK 4,791m on 31 March 2024. Customer deposits rose by DKK 194m during the period to DKK 3,143m. Brokered mortgage credit rose by DKK 10m to DKK 430m at 31 March 2024 compared to 31 December 2023.

Adjusted Income statement, Corporate Banking

DKKm

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Index

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

Index

Net interest income

33

28

117

36

38

35

33

35

95

Net fee and commission income

5

5

109

5

7

7

5

7

77

Other operating income

3

1

354

3

2

1

3

1

298

Operating income

42

34

123

44

47

43

42

43

98

Operating costs

-9

-9

100

-8

-8

-6

-9

-6

153

Sector costs

0

0

100

0

0

0

0

0

158

Profit before impairment charges

32

24

132

36

39

36

32

36

88

Impairment charges, net

-28

0

-8287

-2

6

3

-28

3

-

827

Operating profit

5

25

18

34

45

40

5

40

11

Non-recurring items

0

0

0

-1

0

0

0

Profit before investment portfolio earnings and tax

5

25

18

34

44

39

5

39

12

Investment portfolio earnings

5

12

45

7

4

4

5

4

128

Profit before tax

10

36

27

41

48

44

10

44

23

Loans and advances

4,791

4,816

99

4,932

4,884

4,681

4,791

4,681

102

Deposits and other debt

3,143

2,948

107

2,924

2,824

3,132

3,143

3,132

100

Mortgage credit

430

420

102

412

282

302

430

302

142

Number of FTE, end of period

15

14

105

15

15

15

15

15

100

