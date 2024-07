Forras Vagyonkezelesi es Befektetesi Nyrt is a Hungary-based company engaged in financial sector. The main activities of the Company are: asset management, real estate management and utilization, management of bank deposits and securities listed on the stock exchange, supervision and financing of environmental protection and damage prevention projects as well as business administration consultancy. As of December 31, 2011, Arago Befektetesi Holding Zrt held an 86.72% stake in the Company’s share capital.