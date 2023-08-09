Falabella and U.S. Bank recognized for building their technology strategies around customers to fuel business growth

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced that Falabella and U.S. Bank are the winners of its Technology Strategy Impact and Enterprise Architecture Awards for the Americas, respectively. These awards, which will be presented at Technology & Innovation North America, recognize both organizations for executing technology strategies that enable their business to be more adaptive, creative, and resilient — accelerating business growth and driving customer outcomes.

Falabella, a pioneering physical-digital ecosystem in Latin America, has received Forrester’s Technology Strategy Impact Award this year for implementing a technology strategy focused on delivering customer value across its business units, including its marketplace, multiple omnichannel retail formats, and financial services. Falabella is offering customers a seamless and integrated experience across all touchpoints through its key business platforms by using advanced analytics and digital-native techniques and tools to deliver better customer outcomes that drive business growth.

U.S. Bank, the fifth largest bank in the United States,is this year’s recipient of Forrester’s Enterprise Architecture Award, presented in partnership with The Open Group, author of the TOGAF® standard, which was developed by The Open Group Architecture Forum. U.S. Bank is excelling at outcome-driven enterprise architecture (EA) practices to improve efficiency and drive growth. Its key initiatives include embedding controls and policies within the bank’s DevOps pipeline and unifying EA with the bank’s other governance efforts.

Harvard Business School is the finalist for Forrester’s 2023 Technology Strategy Award for the Americas. Finalists for Forrester’s 2023 Enterprise Architecture Award for the Americas include smart manufacturer Rockwell Automation and biopharmaceutical company Takeda.

Forrester Technology Award recipients will share their success stories at Technology & Innovation North America, taking place in Austin, Texas, and digitally, September 10–12, 2023, a leading event for chief information officers, chief technology officers, chief digital officers, and other technology leaders to learn best practices and tools to home in on the technology strategy best suited to fuel their business growth.

“Forrester’s Technology Award recipients successfully collaborate with other customer-facing functions to build technology strategies that align with their organization’s business objectives,” said Sharyn Leaver, chief research officer at Forrester. “In quickly reconfiguring business capabilities to meet future customer and employee demands with adaptivity, creativity, and resilience, these companies play a key role in enabling, creating, and amplifying long-term business growth. We look forward to celebrating these trailblazing organizations at Technology & Innovation North America.”

