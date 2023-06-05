Forrester Introduces New Forrester Decisions Research Services To Help B2B Leaders Drive Scalable And Sustained Business Growth

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today introduced two new research services, Forrester Decisions for Revenue Operations and Forrester Decisions for B2B Sales, at B2B Summit North America. Forrester Decisions for Revenue Operations is designed to help B2B leaders align internal operations that maximize customer value and drive higher revenue and profitability. This Forrester Decisions service will help leaders across marketing operations, sales operations, and revenue operations strengthen their focus on customer value creation through the integration of effective operating models across the revenue ecosystem.

In 2023, B2B firms are facing slower growth due to soaring costs to win customers and retain revenue, along with heightened customer expectations. Eighty-three percent of buyers are dissatisfied with their vendors in one or more areas during the buying process, according to Forrester. This extensive dissatisfaction is representative of the opportunity that vendors have in front of them to improve the buyer’s experience. Revenue leakage — the loss of earned or potential revenue due to inefficiencies across the customer lifecycle — can harm customer satisfaction and cripple company growth, especially in this environment. To rise to this moment, B2B operations leaders need to expand their remit beyond internal measures of performance such as improving team efficiency and productivity to driving customer and buyer value.

Forrester Decisions for Revenue Operations helps B2B operations leaders break down functional silos and unify revenue operations strategy to optimize customer value, including:

Bridging strategy and execution with integrated planning and budgeting.

Aligning revenue ecosystem processes and managing change.

Driving actionable insights and performance measurement.

Establishing an operational data strategy advantage.

Delivering value through revenue technology.

Motivating performance through sales compensation.

Designing high-performing revenue operations teams.

In addition, Forrester introduced Forrester Decisions for B2B Sales to help sales executives, as well as leaders across sales enablement, revenue enablement, customer success, and channel sales, drive scalable and sustainable revenue growth. The service enables B2B organizations to align revenue and route-to-market strategies to corporate objectives, inspire and empower their teams to achieve revenue targets, and acquire new customers to deliver growth.

“Operations teams are typically responsible for the platforms, data, process workflows, and analysis that enable buyer and customer engagement,” said Srividya Sridharan, VP and group research director at Forrester. “But a lack of focus on customer value and an inability to appropriately design and transform an effective operating model across the revenue ecosystem creates a big gap. Orienting revenue operations talent, capabilities, and resources around the customer throughout the revenue ecosystem can maximize customer value and accelerate revenue growth. These new Forrester Decisions services will ensure that B2B leaders have access to the latest research, tools, and guidance to fully align their ecosystems to drive business growth.”

Each Forrester Decisions service is built to empower leaders and their teams to move quickly, de-risk decisions, and save time and money through:

Bold vision research to stay ahead of shifting customer and market dynamics and plan for the future. For example, the report Orient Revenue Operations To Customer Value presents a vision for revenue operations leaders orchestrating customer value throughout the customer lifecycle.

to stay ahead of shifting customer and market dynamics and plan for the future. For example, the report Orient Revenue Operations To Customer Value presents a vision for revenue operations leaders orchestrating customer value throughout the customer lifecycle. Curated tools and frameworks to conquer priorities and deliver strategies with strategic models and plug-and-play templates. For example, Forrester’s B2B Revenue Operations Maturity Assessment Model enables B2B leaders to establish a revenue operations maturity baseline, outline areas for improvements, and transform their revenue operations capabilities.

to conquer priorities and deliver strategies with strategic models and plug-and-play templates. For example, Forrester’s B2B Revenue Operations Maturity Assessment Model enables B2B leaders to establish a revenue operations maturity baseline, outline areas for improvements, and transform their revenue operations capabilities. Hands-on guidance to accelerate progress and bring their teams along with a tailored experience through analyst guidance sessions, peer discussions, and events.

