Award recognizes excellence in security, privacy, and risk strategy, which is integral to building a trusted and resilient business

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today opened calls for nominations for its Security & Risk Enterprise Leadership Award, which recognizes an organization for successfully implementing a security, privacy, and risk strategy that builds trust with customers, employees, and partners. Organizations will be judged on two key parameters: providing trusted customer offerings and experiences that are secure, private, and resilient; and how their security, privacy, and risk practices are providing quantifiably better outcomes for customers, employees, and the enterprise.

The award is open to companies and organizations worldwide with 1,000 or more employees that can demonstrate how they embrace the key concepts of Forrester’s trust imperative to guide their strategy, policies, and actions — especially when breaches, outages, and sudden market disruptions occur. Organizations must also demonstrate a deep commitment to the principles of high-performance IT by ensuring that security, privacy, and risk practices are embedded across the broader organization.

Organizations can visit here to review complete award nomination criteria and submit an entry. The deadline to submit a nomination for this year’s Security & Risk Enterprise Leadership Award is October 4, 2024. The award-winning organization will be announced prior to Forrester’s Security & Risk Summit, taking place on December 9–11, 2024 in Baltimore, and will be honored on stage at the event.

“Customers expect the organizations they do business with to keep their data secure and private,” said Stephanie Balaouras, VP and group director at Forrester. “In turn, customers reward highly trusted organizations with their steadfast loyalty and willingness to try and buy new products and services from them. This award is an opportunity for organizations to showcase how trusted offerings and security practices power long-lasting relationships and experiences with key stakeholders.”

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester’s proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; more than 100 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501941571/en/