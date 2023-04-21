Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Forrester Research, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FORR   US3465631097

FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.

(FORR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-21 pm EDT
32.77 USD   +0.03%
05:27pForrester Research : Financial Times – Vanguard Plans Exit From China Joint Venture
PU
04/20Forrester Research To Broadcast Its 2023 First-Quarter Conference Call
BU
04/20Forrester Recognises Majid Al Futtaim As EMEA Recipient Of 2023 Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Forrester Research : Financial Times – Vanguard Plans Exit From China Joint Venture

04/21/2023 | 05:27pm EDT
Press Release

1 day ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 20, 2023 - Forrester Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORR) will broadcast its first-quarter earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The call will be available at forrester.com. Investors who want to hear the call should log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast. Participants may preregister for the call here. Instructions are [...]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Forrester Research Inc. published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 21:26:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 529 M - -
Net income 2023 21,8 M - -
Net cash 2023 118 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 629 M 629 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
EV / Sales 2024 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 033
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Forrester Research, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 32,76 $
Average target price 42,00 $
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George F. Colony Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chris Finn Chief Financial Officer
Steven P. Peltzman Chief Business Technology Officer
Mike Kasparian Vice President-Information Technology
Sharyn Leaver Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.-8.39%629
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA28.21%20 832
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.13.11%18 407
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.144.34%17 172
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.11.98%14 415
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-5.09%14 038
