FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.

(FORR)
Forrester Research : Five Key Advances Will Upgrade AI To Version 2.0 For Enterprises

02/12/2021 | 10:07am EST
New Forrester research outlines five key advances that are redefining AI use cases and shattering obstacles to enterprise AI adoption. Per Forrester, these advances are already entering commercial products, and forward-looking enterprises need to start preparing if they want to reap their competitive advantages.

They include the following:

  • Transformer networks: Giant pretrained, customizable, hyperaccurate, multitasking deep learning models that can be used for any hard problem with a significant time or context dimension (e.g. understanding and generating text, software code, etc.).
  • Synthetic data: Generative models and simulated virtual environments used to create or augment existing training data that can be used to accelerate the development of new AI solutions, improving the accuracy and robustness of existing AI models and protecting sensitive data.
  • Reinforcement learning: Machine learning approaches that test their way to optimal actions via simulated environments or a large number of micro-experiments that can be used for constructing models that optimize many objectives/constraints or deciding on action based on positive and negative environmental feedback.
  • Federated learning: A managed process for combining models trained separately on separate data sets that can be used for sharing intelligence between devices, systems, or firms to overcome privacy, bandwidth, or computational limits.
  • Causal inference: Approaches such as structured equation modeling and causal Bayesian networks that help determine cause-and-effect relationships in data that can be used for business insights and bias prevention where insights and explainability are as important as prediction accuracy.

Forrester Analyst Kjell Carlsson is available for interviews to discuss further.

Disclaimer

Forrester Research Inc. published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 442 M - -
Net income 2020 10,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 18,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 80,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 844 M 844 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 823
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Forrester Research, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 45,50 $
Last Close Price 44,50 $
Spread / Highest target 5,62%
Spread / Average Target 2,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George F. Colony Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Doyle Chief Financial Officer
Steven P. Peltzman Chief Business Technology Officer
Mike Kasparian Chief Information Officer
Carrie A. Johnson Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.7.40%844
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.24.52%27 469
AUTOHOME INC.30.06%15 429
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.4.33%14 193
WPP PLC3.05%13 853
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA15.28%13 669
