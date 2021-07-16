Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Forrester Research, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FORR   US3465631097

FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.

(FORR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Forrester Research : Marketplace – DoorDash And Albertsons Bet Heavily On Online Grocery Shopping

07/16/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Marketplace: In a feature about online grocery shopping, Brendan Witcher describes how stores will likely see the pandemic boost in online sales dip in the coming months, making now a critical time to have delivery 'clearly advertised.'

Read full article here. Read more from Brendan here.

Disclaimer

Forrester Research Inc. published this content on 16 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2021 21:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
05:55pNPR &NDASH; CRYPTO CRASH, LABOR SHOR : Indicators Of The Week
PU
05:55pFORRESTER RESEARCH : Marketplace – DoorDash And Albertsons Bet Heavily On ..
PU
04:33aFORRESTER RESEARCH : Marketplace – U.S. Pledge To Share 80 Million Vaccine..
PU
04:31aFORRESTER RESEARCH : ChannelNewsAsia – Reliance AGM Highlights
PU
04:31aFORRESTER RESEARCH : Associated Press – Microsoft Debuts Windows 11, First..
PU
04:31aFORRESTER RESEARCH : Les Echos – Visa S'offre La Fintech Suédoise Tink Pou..
PU
07/14FORRESTER : Research To Broadcast Its 2021 Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Ca..
PR
07/13FORRESTER : Challenges Firms To Evaluate Their Customer Experience On CX Reality..
PR
07/08FORRESTER : Companies Must Reassess Policies And Arrangements When Planning &ldq..
PU
07/08FORRESTER RESEARCH : BMC Hardens Mainframe Security with New Capabilities to Pro..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 479 M - -
Net income 2021 13,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 8,47 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 68,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 895 M 895 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 749
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Forrester Research, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 46,80 $
Average target price 52,50 $
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George F. Colony Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott R. Chouinard Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steven P. Peltzman Chief Business Technology Officer
Mike Kasparian Chief Information Officer
Carrie A. Johnson Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.9.12%869
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC14.52%9 077
YOUGOV PLC13.40%1 825
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.37.49%561
MACROMILL, INC.23.73%318
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC49.30%41