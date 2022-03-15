Forrester Research : Offers Resource Hub To Help Organizations Understand How The War In Ukraine Will Impact Their Businesses

Mar 15 2022

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Email

Company leaders worldwide are already experiencing business, technology, and cybersecurity impacts from both the war in Ukraine and from the financial sanctions imposed on Russian and Belarusian actors. In response, Forrester has created a new resource hub for organizations featuring the latest guidance and recommendations about what they can do to prepare for and mitigate those effects

Research includes:

Explore Forrester blogs:

What To Ask Leadership:

From Forrester CEO George F. Colony: The Ukraine War And The CEO

Cybersecurity And Risk Management Impacts:

Consumer And Advertiser Impacts: