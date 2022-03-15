Forrester Research : Offers Resource Hub To Help Organizations Understand How The War In Ukraine Will Impact Their Businesses

Forrester Offers Resource Hub To Help Organizations Understand How The War In Ukraine Will Impact Their Businesses
Mar 15 2022
Company leaders worldwide are already experiencing business, technology, and cybersecurity impacts from both the war in Ukraine and from the financial sanctions imposed on Russian and Belarusian actors. In response, Forrester has created a newresource hubfor organizations featuring the latest guidance and recommendations about what they can do to prepare for and mitigate those effects
Research includes:
Explore Forrester blogs:
What To Ask Leadership:
Cybersecurity And Risk Management Impacts:
Consumer And Advertiser Impacts:
