    FORR   US3465631097

FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.

(FORR)
Forrester Research : Offers Resource Hub To Help Organizations Understand How The War In Ukraine Will Impact Their Businesses

03/15/2022 | 10:32am EDT

03/15/2022 | 10:32am EDT
Forrester Offers Resource Hub To Help Organizations Understand How The War In Ukraine Will Impact Their Businesses

Mar 15 2022

Company leaders worldwide are already experiencing business, technology, and cybersecurity impacts from both the war in Ukraine and from the financial sanctions imposed on Russian and Belarusian actors. In response, Forrester has created a newresource hubfor organizations featuring the latest guidance and recommendations about what they can do to prepare for and mitigate those effects

Research includes:

Explore Forrester blogs:

What To Ask Leadership:

Cybersecurity And Risk Management Impacts:

Consumer And Advertiser Impacts:

For more information or to connect further with a Forrester analyst, please contactpress@forrester.com.

Disclaimer

Forrester Research Inc. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 14:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 554 M - -
Net income 2022 24,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 71,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 992 M 992 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 781
Free-Float 46,7%
Technical analysis trends FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 51,74 $
Average target price 67,50 $
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George F. Colony Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chris Finn Chief Financial Officer
Steven P. Peltzman Chief Business Technology Officer
Mike Kasparian Vice President-Information Technology
Sharyn Leaver Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.-11.90%992
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC11.41%8 214
YOUGOV PLC-29.38%1 641
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.-1.31%580
MACROMILL, INC.-2.62%361
FREAKOUT HOLDINGS, INC.-6.55%240